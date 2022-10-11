In the midst of her scandalous separation from Gerard Pique, they published “the photos that Shakira would never want to see”

The revealing images of Clara Chia Martí and the children of Shakira and Piqué in Barcelona

The scandalous separation between Shakira and Piqué delivered a new chapter. It is a story that grew daily and was strengthened by the relationship that the footballer later faced with Clara Chia Marti, 12 years younger than the Barcelona defender. In this case, images emerged that the paparazzi Jordi Martin defined on Twitter as the photos that the artist “would never want to see”.

The testimonies were provided by the journalist himself, who has followed the issue closely from the beginning, and were published on the television program The Fat and the Skinny (Univision). In the images, the children of the Colombian artist and the Spanish defender are seen together with Clara on a walk through the Catalan Pyrenees. A frame of fun is noted between the couple and the children, Milan and Sasha, with their pet and a ball.

Shakira and Piqué maintain a legal dispute over the possession of their children

The images correspond to the weekend in which Piqué and Clara made a getaway with the children. According to the aforementioned broadcast, the 23-year-old woman lives with the children of the soccer player and the singer. The weather accompanied them and although at the time it was reported that Clara had contact with the children of Shakira and Piqué, these photos confirm the relationship that the young soccer player’s partner already has with the boys.

Today there is a tough legal battle for the custody of her children, who for now stayed in Barcelona, ​​but the goal of the Colombian is that they later move with her to Miami, where she owns a mansion that she acquired before her union with the soccer player. .

For a long time Piqué and Clara Chia Martí have not hidden their relationship and they were seen just at a wedding, at dinners in exclusive Catalan restaurants, on some romantic trips, or at a recital in which they were seen caramelized. Even the 35-year-old footballer began following her on his brand new Instagram account, in another sign of the relationship.

The versions and conjectures became a reality in the face of the images that abound of the couple, even since February, when months before the breakup with the singer was formalized. She works at Gerard’s company, Kosmos, which is a production company that organizes events. There the Public Relations student has an administrative position.

Shakira gives new clues about her new musical production and it would be a dedication to Piqué. Taken from Instagram @shakira

While two days before the photos of her children with Clara came to light, Shakira used her social networks to send some messages. She first made three posts in a row in which she expressed: “It wasn’t your fault… It wasn’t mine either. It was the monotony’s fault.” It was about part of the lyrics of his new song, “Monotonia”, although some point out that they would be darts for Piqué. Then the singer pointed out: “I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen”, with the image of someone stepping on a heart.

After the separation that shook the world of entertainment and sports because they were Shakira and Piqué, international references in both fields, a legal battle began for the division of assets. Although they were not married, in their twelve-year relationship that began after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the couple bought two properties. One, acquired in 2012, is located in Esplugues de Llobregat, and has a price of $4.8 million. Then, in 2015, they acquired another property near the Camp Nou, the stadium of the culé team, valued at $5.3 million. A private jet is added that would oscillate $20 million.

Although the most critical point of conflict is the possession of children and it is a long and tedious process for both. At the moment the children spend time with Shakira and Piqué, in the same apartment where she lives with Clara Chia Martí.

PIQUÉ WITH HIS CHILDREN AND CLARA CHIA MARTÍ

KEEP READING

Messi’s pearls as a spectator in the PSG draw: the “Riquelme” reaction to Mbappé’s goal and what Agüero said when he saw it

Alarm in the National Team: in Italy they assure that “a long break” is expected for Ángel Di María due to his injury

Leandro Paredes, with an open heart: the harsh fight with Messi that lasted two months, the trick games in the National Team and the dream of returning to Boca

New scandal in the endless novel of Mbappé and PSG: he feels “betrayed” and presses to leave in January