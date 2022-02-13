In the midst of his most uncertain hours in the NBA, Facundo Campazzo gave a new example of his level in the victory of the Denver Nuggets

* Facundo Campazzo’s performance for Denver Nuggets

These are his most difficult hours since he had to disembark on the NBA. Facundo Campazzo He crosses the rough terrain during the last days, to the point that he was one of the names listed in the recent tread deadline. Denver Nuggets he ultimately didn’t transfer or cut him, but gave him room in the rotation again following a knee injury. Monte Morris. And the Argentine point guard tries to prove his worth again…

After the 14 points he signed against Boston in his reappearance with many minutes after seven games in which he did not enter the field or added garbage minutes, the Cordovan was a Key piece of the Nuggets’ 110-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. posted 6 points, 3 steals, 3 assists and 3 rebounds over 23 minutes.

Although he did not develop an outstanding performance during the first half of the game, he was a fundamental factor in the second half. The team that had Nikola Jokic as a star with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists –and a relentless blocker in the seconds that defined the duel– he knew how to take advantage of Facu’s intensity to balance the game in several procedural passages, with the addition of two triples in high moments of the scoreboard that would end up being fundamental in the final result.

Regardless of his two positive returns, his time in the NBA is uphill and it’s a mystery what will happen to his space on the team when Morris recovers. Regardless, Campazzo put his credentials on the table to make it clear that he can make a significant contribution to the franchise after being sidelined at a time when a possible exit was rumored. Currently, his fight for the position in the second unit is with the youth Bones Hylandwho signed a sheet with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 24 minutes on the court. The coach praised the performance of the player who was chosen by the Nuggets in 26th place in the 2021 draft.

The ones led by Malone they march in the sixth position of the Western Conference in playoff spots with 31 wins and 25 losses below the Dallas Mavericks (33-24), but above the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27).

The calendar indicates that Campazzo could have minutes in Denver this Monday, February 14 (from 23, Argentina time) before Orlando Magic, though that could depend on whether Morris remains under concussion care protocol. The road will continue Thursday 17 against Golden State Warriors and then him Friday 25 against Sacramento Kings.

“We talk a lot with Malone. The NBA is about being ready. I didn’t take being in the bank personally.. He knew that sooner or later he would have a chance and he would be ready. I just try to put my energy into what I can control. I just try to be prepared in case I have minutes to play. If I’m not playing, I’m just trying to help ”, Campazzo had expressed before the press after his presentation against Boston.

