In the midst of Shakira’s scandalous separation, they revealed details of two new alleged infidelities of Piqué

In the midst of the media convulsion due to the separation of Gerard Piqué y Shakira After 12 years of relationship, minute by minute alleged details of the break continue to emerge. One of those in charge of adding chapters to the story is the journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martin, who follows the case from the second 1. The chronicler had announced at the beginning of the week that he was going to “remove the mask” from the soccer player. “I will explain to the world how the great betrayal came about. I have already let Shakira know that I have proof of when, how and where you cheated on her. I will remove two infidelities. One from 2016 and the one from Clara Chia Marti, which is terrible how he cheated on Shakira. It is disgusting how the deception was hatched, ”was her warning on her Twitter account.

And he complied by giving his version, and adding another alleged infidelity to the list. Regarding the case of the new partner of the Barcelona defender, he offered her information on how the bond began, long before June 4, the day on which the artist’s separation was announced. “Piqué has a best friend. Clara was the girlfriend of the brother of that friend of Piqué. Since they met, he was crushed by the girl. They exchanged phones, at first they met secretly. act followed not only does he steal his best friend’s brother’s girlfriend, but he also fires him from Kosmos, and hires the girl”, accused Martin in the program The fat and the skinny (Univision).

“This relationship not only started by cheating on Shakira, but also on Clara’s poor boyfriend”, finished. Beyond the situation with her current formal partner, 23 years old, according to Martin’s story, she has proven two other infidelities. One he described in the podcast of the aforementioned TV show. “In 2016, the footballer left the concentration camp of the Spanish team, to have a several-hour meeting with one of his former partners, and then returned to the concentration”denounced.

And on his social networks he added another alleged furtive appointment, also with special characteristics. “I have taken the one from 2016, now we are going for the one from 2020. Catalan. Initials: JP. It happened in a well-known nightclub in Barcelona”he prologued in a first tweet. “It is not known and it happened in the bathroom of a nightclub”he concluded.

The journalist and paparazzi, who has obtained the photos of Piqué and Clara Chía published on the cover of a magazine, and also those of Shakira with her children (Milan and Sasha), visibly shocked by the behind-the-scenes divorce, narrated in the last few hours how the love story led to separation.

“It came to me from her environment that, when they arrived from Disneyworld, Piqué asked her for time because he was overwhelmed with companies and such. Shakira told him ‘don’t worry because I have to go to the United States for 17 days to record’. She proposes couples therapy that he rejects, so she realizes that she is not going to improve the relationship, that it is not an up and down, but that there is something more. There all the alarms go off to Shakira and she decides to put a private detective on her to have concrete and precise information for the moment we are in, which is the custody of the children, “she explained.

The one in the detectives’ report is a letter that, they say, the artist is willing to take to court if the dispute over possession of Milan and Sasha escalates, given that she wishes to settle with them in Miami, away from the gaze of the media. , to rebuild his life. She is also pending the division of assets, which seemed simple, but she was confused by the appearance of a plane valued at 20 million dollars.

Already days before the official announcement of the separation, rumors of a break in the mediatic marriage intensified, and that the infidelities of the world champion with Spain in 2010 had been the trigger. the spanish program socialite He was in charge of telling the “tricks” that Piqué would have used for his nightly escapades.

In the show, they assured that the soccer player’s preferred stronghold is a bar called La Traviesa. One of the companions on his excursions was Riqui Puig, his former teammate on the culé campus (today transferred to the MLS).

But since his presence could be noticed, he used some tricks to distract prying eyes. For example, she arrived by taxi, never in one of his cars. He entered through a side door, located on a little-traveled street. And, inside, Piqué had a “reserved” room, surrounded by red curtains, to which only he defined who entered and who did not.

It would be a modality that Gerard used in advance. The influencer Luciana Guschmer suggested that the defender used to participate in parties with models along with other soccer players, also with restricted access. And in them there was an unbreakable rule: there could be no mobile phones.

Faced with the dissemination of all this information that harms him in the midst of a judicial process and the breakup of his partner, the former Manchester United defender broke the silence through his legal advisors. And he issued a harsh statement.

“Many rumors and alleged unverified information have been published about the player, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life. These reports and images cause not only damage to his honor and damage to his image, but also a serious attack on the rights of their childrenwhose safety and protection represent his greatest concern for him, ”said the letter.

“At the same time, the monitoring of some media and paparazzi has been continuous, seeing our client forced to alter his daily routine with the sole purpose of protecting their children, their family and their closest environment”, he continued.

-”In the last few weeks, it has suffered intrusions that go beyond the limits of legality, for which our client has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children”, was the warning issued by the body of lawyers.

