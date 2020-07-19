In the midst of the battle of Rajasthan, BJP said – we are seeing a fight in Congress, we have to do something at the right time

new Delhi: In the midst of controversies and controversies in the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, the BJP has said that when the time is right and we have to do something, we will discuss and move in that direction. Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Rajasthan, has given this statement on Sunday. Also Read – SIT constituted to investigate phone tapping case, ACB, SOG, ATS officials will investigate the entire case

Senior BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria said, BJP had never demanded a floor test, still not. We are watching their fight. When the time is right and we have to do something, we will discuss and move in that direction. Till now we are being dragged unnecessarily in this matter.

Senior BJP leader Kataria, who is in charge of the post of Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, said, "The government has the right to get the phone taped, but after bringing it to the notice of the home department and acceptance." No private person is authorized to do so. Some say that Lokesh Sharma, who is being told the OSD of CM, has done it. He is not authorized, he has violated the law.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly in Rajasthan, out of which the Speaker has issued a notice disqualifying the 19 disgruntled MLAs and they have challenged it in the High Court. The Congress has claimed that the Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs, including two BTP MLAs.