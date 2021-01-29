In the midst of the controversy, Cristiano and Georgina shared a romantic video of kisses in a jacuzzi

The romantic video of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

According to the sports newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo and your partner, Georgina Rodriguez, spent Tuesday night in a hotel in Courmayeur, 150 kilometers northwest of Turin, and they walked through the ski resort the next morning, before heading back to town. The information, triggered after a video published by them on the networks, caused controversy in the Italian media since their escape would have breached the isolation protocols that are being carried out in the country to try to stop the second wave of the coronavirus.

In the midst of the controversy, the model born in the Argentina posted a new recording. On this occasion they are seen very much in love enjoying the night in a jacuzzi surrounded by snow. Even the Juventus star comes out of the hot water in a moment, sits to one side and covers his legs with the snow, before diving back in with his partner.

According to the Italian rules in force to combat the spread of COVID-19, the couple is not allowed to leave Turin, your municipality of residence. Despite this, they would have left the region, Piedmont, to enter neighboring Val d’Aoste and could now be fined 400 euros ($ 485).

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of violating the anticovid protocol in Italy

This Friday who spoke was Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach: “Ronaldo had the day off, he can do whatever he wants in his free time,” he said, adding: “Off the pitch we are free citizens and each one has his own responsibilities.”

This trip was made by the Portuguese gunner for the 27th birthday of his daughter Alana Martina’s mother and taking advantage of the fact that he was not summoned by his team for the duel against Spal for the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, which was a triumph for those of Turin 4-0.

The 35-year-old footballer was already at the center of a controversy during the pandemic when he traveled to Portugal while his team was in isolation after two positive cases. He then tested positive and returned to Italy to spend a few weeks locked up at home. At that time, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora accused him of “violating” the restrictions.

