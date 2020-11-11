In the midst of the Corona crisis, this effective effect was revealed in the trial of the third phase of Sputnik V vaccine

Hyderabad: In the midst of the global Corona crisis, a good news has emerged from Russia about the vaccine’s expectations. The vaccine test named ‘Sputnik-5’ Sputnik V of Covid-19, prepared by Russia’s Gamalaya National Institute of Epidemiology and Microorganism Research, has been found to be up to 92 percent effective. This was confirmed on the basis of the first interim data obtained from the most randomized placebo controlled Phase III trial in Russia. Also read – Mamta Banerjee government took big decision on West Bengal Board’s 10th, 12th exam, students must know

Let me tell you that in September 2020, Dr. Reddy's and RDIF entered into an agreement for clinical trial of Sputnik-5 vaccine and its distribution in India. Under the agreement, RDIF will make one thousand crore doses of the vaccine available to Dr. Reddy's. In a press statement issued by Gamalaya and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), 40,000 volunteers participated in this test.

These tests studied the effect of the vaccine on more than 16,000 volunteers who were given the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection.

The statement said that the results of a statistical analysis of 20 cases of corona virus showed that the Sputnik-5 vaccine was up to 92 percent effective after the second dose.

