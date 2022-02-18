In the midst of the doping controversy, the Russian Kamila Valieva cried on the track after being left off the podium at the Olympic Games

the Russian was left off the podium



Surprise at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Kamila Valievafavorite in all forecasts, could not win figure skating gold this Thursdayending in tears in a surprising fourth position, being the title for the other Russian, Anna Shcherbakova.

to the young woman 15 years could probably play against him the pressure for the controversy that accompanied these days his positive for dopingwhich did not prevent him from competing after the statement issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

Valieva he had several failures in his free programto the sounds of Bolero de Ravel and stood at the foot of a podium completed by the also Russian Alexandra Trusova (silver) and the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (bronze).

Shcherbakova, 17 years old and current world champion, won gold with 255.95 pointswhile Trusova added 251.73 and Sakamoto 233.13.

The 15-year-old broke into tears after her ill-fated performance (Reuters)

Undefeated until this Thursday since her arrival this season in the senior category, Valieva fell no less than four timesto finish with 224.09 points, very far from the usual marks.

In the previous and during the short program of the contest held on Tuesday, Valieva finished in the lead, but also far from her scores with her 82.16. In that occasion, the Russian had already missed one of her first jumpssigning his worst score of the season in a short program, after having exceeded 90 points in his last two competitions.

Valieva could not hold back her tears after her performance on Tuesday and was also inconsolable on Thursday, continually putting their hands to their faces, even over the end he threw his arms in frustration as he fulfilled his program.

The TAS had given the green light on Monday, just one day before the short program, for Valieva will continue to compete in the Gamesafter having won gold in the team competition the previous week despite his positive for doping on December 25 at the Russian Championships in St. Petersburg, known on February 8.

Valieva finished in fourth position in the free category (Reuters)

The CAS, without ruling on the merits of the case, confirmed the lifting of the teenager’s provisional suspensiondecided on Wednesday, February 9, by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada), one day after the positive was announced.

“Preventing the athlete from participating in the Games would cause her irreparable prejudice”analyzed the three referees, when their young age (less than 16 years) implies specific test rules and less harsh sanctions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agenda (AMA) reacted by filing an appeal with the CAS, which would be dismissed. But the damage for Valieva was done. And although the TAS allowed the young woman to compete, could not bear the pressure that fell on his shoulders at just 15 years

It should be noted that the IOC had announced that while the substance of the matter was not resolved, in the event that Valieva was among the first three, there would be no medal ceremony. But since it was not the case, the delivery could be made, with two Russians in the first two positions.

“I still haven’t realized that the Olympic Games have ended with a title. I only know that I skated without errors. I’m very happy, but I still haven’t realized what I’ve achieved”, explained the young Russian who won the gold. His happiness contrasted with Valieva’s great sadnesswho after finishing his performance, without waiting for the scores, expressed all his sadness.

(With information from agencies)