In the midst of the invasion, something incredible happens in Ukraine: its economy seems to be growing again

A combine harvester in a wheat field near the town of Zghurivka in the Kyiv region, on August 9, 2022, in a file photo (Reuters)

When the ports of Odessa they were closed by naval threats at the beginning of the war, the farmers could not send their products. “We were getting calls from Milan, crying, saying they had no ingredients for their pasta“, remember Alla Stoyanova, a local official. As the region’s ports are the main export route for Ukraine -the world’s second largest exporter of cereals and the third largest of vegetable oils-, world food prices skyrocketed.

Nevertheless, the blockade was more painful for the ukrainians. The Russian invasion has dealt a serious blow to the country’s economy. The battles are being fought on land that last year produced a fifth of the GDP. According to kyiv School of Economicsthe bombings have caused business damages worth $10 billion. Workers have joined the fight or fled to safety. Of the 6.2 million internally displaced persons, a third are unemployed. The IMF estimates that GDP will shrink by 35% this year.

Nonetheless, the country’s economy has slowly and grimly adapted to the war, and it seems to grow back. For example, the ports of Odessa. They function at a lower capacity than normal, but they are already operating. A worker says that he is called for two or three shifts a week. From the rides of the majestic park of Odessa freighters can be seen floating between towering yellow cranes.

A grain deal negotiated in July under UN auspices allows Ukraine to export agricultural products; since then, at least 7.8 million tons of grain have come out. The country expects a harvest of between 65 and 70 million tons this year, a third less than before the war, but a healthy total given the circumstances. The harvest should be profitable enough to allow planting for the new season. As food can be shipped out, rail capacity is freed up for metal export.

Ukraine’s success on the battlefield has also made a difference. In August they entered Ukraine so many people from the UE as in the opposite direction. The share of businesses working at more than half capacity reached close to 80% in September, up from 58% in May. This reflects both growing security and official support. A government program has helped 745 companies relocate to safer parts of the country.

On the other hand, sound policy has helped the country avoid a financial crisis. When the war began, the government’s budget deficit ballooned to $5 billion a month (vs. $600 million projected before the war). Despite the efforts of the central bank, in July he had no choice but to devalue the currency. According to Look Pindyukof the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, a further devaluation is likelygiven the difference between the cash and the official exchange rate.

However, these problems have proven to be navigable. Banks entered the war well capitalized, thanks to consolidation and cleanup after land grabs by Russia in 2014. Digital skills honed in the coronavirus pandemic Covid-19 They have kept their doors open. The central bank independence, established in the post-2014 reforms, has helped prevent panic. “None of this would have been possible eight years ago”, argues Natalie JareskoMinister of Finance in 2014-16.

International donors have stepped in with much-needed money. At first, the deals were just enough to keep the government afloat. But as the war drags on, the need for further compromise becomes more apparent. The United States has sent 8.5 billion dollars and will soon add another 4.5 billion. The EU and its member states have pledged a similar amount, but they have not contributed anything. In September, after many comings and goings, they agreed to send 5,000 million euros in loans. Perhaps not surprisingly, the patience of Washington con Europa is running out.

also that of Kiev. The government estimates that next year it will have a $38 billion budget deficitequivalent to 19% of GDP before the war. Ukraine it also needs some $17 billion to rebuild critical infrastructure and housing for returnees. Money on time is more important than its form. “But of course it matters a lot whether it is loans or grants when considering Ukraine’s eventual return to the markets.”, he points out Kostiantyn Kucherenkoof Dragon Capital, an investment firm of Kiev.

The government of Biden plans to send $1.5 billion a month in grants next year, and hopes the UE do the same. The EU Commission you are working on a proposal, but your budget is already allocated. Bargaining between member states is expected to continue for some time.

Ukraine’s exact needs will partly depend on the fate of the grain deal. The agreement expires on November 19. The Kremlin complains that its fertilizer exports are hampered by Western sanctions, and wants Ukraine reopen an ammonia pipeline from Russia to the port of Yuzhnelocated 20 km northeast of Odessa. Local officials fear that these demands will be a pretext to cancel the agreement.

The Ukrainian government also has a role to play. According to a recent report from the Economic Policy Research Center (CEPR), an academic network, your spending needs to be better targeted. Some measures, like capping gas and district heating prices, introduced in July, are wasteful. Aid to the displaced takes the form of a basic income, which is intended for everyone, regardless of need.

The report of CEPR advised to follow the example of USA during the Second World War. During the conflict, the number of American households paying income tax increased tenfold, and federal tax revenue more than doubled. The system of fixed taxes of Ukrainedesigned to make the country an attractive place to invest in normal times, not suitable for supporting a war economy. The country’s economy is growing, but its prospects remain uncertain. Additional support will be needed. If Ukrainian ministers made some tougher decisions, tight-fisted Europeans would have one less excuse not to pay.

© 2022, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

KEEP READING:

How to spot an imminent Russian nuclear attack

The Russian Army detained another 50 Ukrainian employees working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP