In the midst of uncertainty about his future, Paulo Dybala scored a great goal, reconciled with Allegri and was applauded by Juventus fans

*Paulo Dybala had a great day in Juventus’ triumph

Despite the significant renovation, Juventus He still can’t find his way this season. those of Turin they are far from the fight for the Scudettosince the fight for glory lies between the Milanthe Inter and the Naples. Besides, the Old lady was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League after being thrashed at home at the hands of Villarreal of Spain. And as if that were not enough, in recent days the strong fight between one of its main figures and the technical director came to light.

As reported The Gazzetta dello Sportduring practice this Friday Paulo Dybala had a heated discussion with Massimiliano Allegri. The Jewel occupied the role of reference in the face of the casualties of the Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci and, accompanied by the Colombian John William Squarewent to the DT’s office to take a message from the locker room.

The South American soccer players had asked the strategist White black what the campus wanted to have “a few more hours of freedom” prior to commitment to the Salernoteam that is sunk in the last placement of the Football. However, according to the newspaper, the coach exploded with anger and aimed at the Cordovan: “You just ask me something like that?”.

“Allegri did not like it and the request generated a fight, with Max accusing Dybala”, said the aforementioned medium. The coach was always close to the former Córdoba Institute, he publicly defended him when he was criticized and even decided to appoint him as one of Juve’s captains.

In this context, the Cordovan returned to the fields and had a remarkable production. The ex Institute He opened the scoring in the victory of the Turin cast with a great goal and in the celebrations he made clear a face of annoyance at what had happened in recent days. Although he contained the anger and celebrated with the supporters, The jewel He showed an intimidating look towards the stands dedicated to the leaders who have not yet resolved their contract.

In addition, in the complement the technician decided to replace it with Alvaro Morata and after his departure he gave her a hug of reconciliation for the discussion they had had days before.

The native of Laguna Larga, who suffered several injuries throughout the season and was left out of the last list of summoned by Lionel Scaloni to wear the shirt of the Argentine national team, he has played 29 games, in which he scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists. Throughout his 7 years at Juventus, Paulo 12 titles: five Serie A, four Italian Cup and three Italian Super Cup.

the serbian Dusan Vlahovic was the author of the second goal of the local team that sealed a great day against the weakened team led by Davide Nicolawhich seems to have an immediate destiny towards Serie B.

KEEP READING

The worrying image of Adriano: he appeared with a bottle of beer on top of a motorcycle in a favela in Rio

Scaloni gave the final list of the Argentine team for the Qualifiers: the 11 footballers who were disaffected

Draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid and Manchester City-Atlético Madrid