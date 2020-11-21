Entertainment

In the new cases of COVID-19, Delhi left Maharashtra behind, including Mumbai, these figures are worrying.

November 21, 2020
3 Min Read

Delhi reports 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, 6,963 recoveries, and 111 deaths, while Maharashtra reports 5,760 new # COVID19 cases, 4,088 recoveries & 62 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 17,74,455: The growing Corona virus infection cases in the country’s capital Delhi and Mumbai have increased the concern. One day 5,879 new cases have been reported in Delhi, while 5,760 new cases have been registered in Maharashtra. Also Read – Differences between two brothers over mother’s last rites, one son buried and the other burnt

According to Delhi Health Department, 5,879 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country’s capital Delhi on Saturday, while 6,963 patients have been cured. Today 111 people have died from Corona in Delhi. Also Read – The company’s claim, rinse for 30 seconds, its mouthwash kills 99.9% of the corona virus

Corona infection status in Delhi
Total cases: 5,23,117
Total recoveries: 4,75,106
Active Cases: 39,741
Death toll: 8,270

Corona infection status in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, 5,760 new cases of COVID19 have been registered on Saturday, while 4,088 patients have become healthy and 62 people have died. The total number of cases in the state is 17, 74, 455. Total active cases in Maharashtra are 79,873 and 16,47,004 patients have been cured so far.

Corona status in Mumbai (Mumbai)
On Saturday, 1092 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Mumbai, 1053 recoveries / discharges have taken place and 17 Corona patients have died today. There are 9,325 active cases here. The total corona cases in Mumbai have increased to 2,74,572, in which 2,51,509 have been cured and 10,654 people have died.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.