In the race for a place in Qatar 2022, Henry Martín is reinvigorated with goals in Liga MX

Henry Martín, striker for Club América and the Mexican National Team. Photo: Club America

Las Eagles of America is in full rise in the Liga MX tournament and with them, its center forward Henry Martin who based on goals, has been revitalized in the fight to be part of the Mexican National Team to participate in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Yucatecan seems to be taking a career in the search for a place in Gerardo Martino’s squad and has already scored five goals so far in Apertura 2022.

After a difficult start to the semester in which the azulcrema team went through a tight schedule, between the league and friendly games in the United States, things have started to improve just in time. Just in the last three days, the team got a perfect mark having added the nine possible points after beating Juárez, Pumas and Pachuca, the latter two by a score of three goals for nil.

Individually, the Bomba he has scored three times during the last trident of games in which he played and at a general level, he is responsible for five of the 13 goals that America registers after eight games played. with it already surpassed the mark he achieved a semester ago (in Clausura 2022 he scored four goals, three in the league and one in the league).

Regarding the victory against Pachuca that catapulted the club to fifth position in the table, the coach Ferdinand Ortiz commented: “We really played a very intelligent match, we played against a rival that at home is very strong, in the few days that we were able to work we were clear on how we were going to win this match, with intensity, with courage and luckily we were forceful. This is America”.

With the victory, those from Coapa reached 13 units consequence of four wins, one draw and three losses. The pressure that was generated during the first rounds of the championship by occupying low positions seems to have disappeared due to the positive results. Aware of this, within azulcrema they assured that despite the good streak they have achieved, nothing has been achieved regarding the objectives of the institution.

Now, with his sights set on the next duel against Blue Cross of matchday 10, one of the most relevant for Mexican soccer, the Tano said: “We won an important game with focus on Saturdayis a classic, although the rival is not having a good moment, we have to continue to ratify what we have been doing”.

Henry Martín celebrates a goal in a friendly game between América and Real Madrid in the United States. Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

On the national scene, Tata Martino does not seem to be clear about how many places to allocate for center forwards. If three or four. What is a reality is that one of them will be occupied by Raul Jimenez (waiting for nothing extraordinary to happen), and among the options to occupy the other two are Rogelio Funes Moriwho until a few months ago was outlined as another ‘insurance’ in the call.

However, with the rise in the level of Martín and of Santiago Gimenez, the latter who has recently made the leap to Europe with Feyenoord from the Netherlands, have gained ground in the dispute with the Argentine nationalized Mexican. Although with the injury and guaranteed loss of Jesús Tecatito Coronathe option of going to Qatari lands with four top attackers could be handled with greater probability.

