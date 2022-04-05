In the Reddit Place mural battle, Ibai and El Rubius have become villains

Or at least that’s what a good handful of r/Place users believe, who have spent the whole night in a contest against two of the biggest spanish streamers in the worldsome who have sought to recruit even the BTS Army in his battle against the so-called French bots.

If you’re wondering how we got here, we have to travel back a bit to last April 1st. This year Reddit brought back its tradition of “April Fools” by bringing back its community mural in which each user could collaborate with a pixel to draw on a fairly limited space. This, of course, led to a battle because everyone wanted their space. AND Among the many battles that have taken place, France vs. Spain has been one of the most intense.

Ibai, Rubius, the bots… and what happens when people take an ephemeral game too seriously





By the nature of the game itself, r/Place is designed for chaos. Space is limited and communities number in the tens of thousands. Everyone wants their piece, and if something has become clear it is that there is a certain tendency towards nationalism with the invasion of different flags.

Precisely, of among the countries that managed to sneak some of the largest and most creative flags are Spain and Francetwo nations that yesterday, in the final stretch of the last hours of the event, entered into a rather heated battle because the streamers moved their “troops” to ruin the space of the others.

BTS ARMY ATTENTION! 🇺🇲 | Please help in r/place! In exchange, the biggest streamers of Spain will stream the next BTS single. We are trying to defend the reddit community from the French bots taking up much space. Lets Paint together #BTSARMY #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/xJVsmuP6AV – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) April 4, 2022

That the whole point of this is a game, that the mural is never static but it is transformed during the days that takes place, and that, of course, is a trolling broth. France hung one of the largest flags and filled it with multiple drawings, from Zidane’s face to the Arc de Triomphe.

No one knows exactly how the drama started, but one side began accusing the other of using bots, and this ended with Ibai and Rubius themselves inviting their followers to install scripts and such to destroy the French flag.

Multiple posts on the subreddit accused streamers of this, and some took the nonsense too seriously insulting an entire country for an internet troll game.





The real winner has been Reddit, which dominated the conversation on the Internet for several days in a row

The French flag suffered for a while, but in the end it remained in the final image, albeit only for a few minutes before that the whole mural disappeared completely. After all, it was a temporary game that would end up vanishing all of its users’ creations.

The more than 24 million views that the Rubius and Ibai broadcasts have amassed, plus the hundreds of thousands of users who watched them live during this “war”, only make it clear that the ultimate winner was Reddita network that generated a lot of noise and entertainment with an event lasting a few days and that entered the vocabulary of many more people who perhaps had not even heard of it before.

