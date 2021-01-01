In the serving quarters of the BJP MP’s bungalow in Delhi, the youth got suicide, got a string in the neck

new Delhi: A youth committed suicide in the Servant Quarter located in the residence of a BJP MP in the national capital. Police gave this information on Thursday. Also read – elections in West Bengal, JP Nadda entrusted to these faces big responsibility to make BJP stronger in other states

A police official said that on the afternoon PCR call, information was received that one person had committed suicide in two, Ferozeshah Road.

After investigation, it was found that the residence belonged to Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Rodmal Nagar and he has been in his constituency for a month.

The officer said that the victim has been identified as Neeraj and was a relative of MP’s personal assistant Anoop Kumar Singh. He said that his body was found outside the servants’ quarters and a wire was tied to his neck.