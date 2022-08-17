In the US they rescued 225 victims of trafficking in just two weeks

The FBI coordinated the 391 operations

It’s about the operation Cross Countryone of the most successful programs to date in the United States in the fight against the sexual trafficking of persons. It was possible to rescue 84 children (from 11 years of age) and 141 adults who were victims of this type of trafficking, and who were released in 391 operations carried out by 200 federal, state and local agencies coordinated by the FBI.

As explained by the Justice Department in the press release in which he made the announcement, “children were victims of crimes of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.” Among the 84 minors rescued, 37 were on lists of missing children. The average age was 15 years. As a result of these raids, in addition to the release of victims, 85 people involved in the trafficking networks were arrestedin the states of Georgia and Tennessee, among others.

“I thank the dedicated professionals of the FBI and our law enforcement partners across the country in their tireless work to rescue trafficking survivors, including exploited children.. They help us investigate and prosecute perpetrators of trafficking crimes and provide the service and support survivors need and deserve,” he told reporters. Mark GarlandAttorney General in charge of the case.

Although there were many rescues, The FBI announced that they are still searching for a 17-year-old girl who may be at high risk of falling into this type of sexual exploitation network.

“Part of the purpose of the operation was to gather intelligence, build criminal cases against the traffickers and offer assistance to the victims. We’re going to follow up on the leads and see if we can locate the young lady so hopefully we can get her to safety and get her some resources. I hope there is still time to help her”, assured an FBI agent involved in the investigation whose name must remain anonymous.

The agents tried to free the victims, arrest the abusers and collect information.

The prosecutor claimed that these types of crimes against minors and adults are, unfortunately, much more common than people imagine. He also stressed that release is only the first step, because the victims now need accompaniment and psychiatric treatment to be able to cope with the trauma of what they have experienced.

They did not give particular information about where the arrests themselves were made, but from the city of Atlanta it was confirmed that 19 minors were released there and 4 adults who were exploiting them were arrested. In Tennessee, state authorities only confirmed that the operation there focused on locating criminals who catch their victims cheating on the Internet.

The case is being promoted at the same time as a wake-up call to parents to be on the lookout for stalkers who may be after their children.

Keep reading:

The photos that show the intimate relationship that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein had

This is how Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual network of minors operated

A judge ordered the release of “extremely confidential” documents about Ghislaine Maxwell