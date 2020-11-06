In this BJP-ruled state, there will be a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, CM announced

decision not to allow bursting of firecrackers in Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced on Friday that the government has banned the bursting of firecrackers on this Diwali festival and orders will be issued soon on the matter. The Chief Minister said, “We have decided not to allow firecrackers in the state in the wake of the # COVID19 epidemic.” Order will be issued soon. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: JP Nadda took a dig at Donald Trump, said – one look at our PM …

In fact, amid increasing pollution, experts have warned that the risk of corona virus infection due to pollution will become more severe and patients may have more problems. This can also increase the death toll.

Let me tell you that already some states of North India have banned bursting of firecrackers citing COVID-19 and twin problems of air pollution. These include Rajasthan, Delhi prominently.

We have taken a decision not to allow bursting of firecrackers in the state, in wake of # COVID19 pandemic. The order will be released soon: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/MTFyLrZwy3 – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

After consulting with the officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, he formally announced a ban on bursting of firecrackers.

The government’s decision is expected to be opposed by the manufacturers of firecrackers and there is a possibility that they may meet the Chief Minister to lift the ban during this festival season, as they have already produced large quantities of firecrackers.