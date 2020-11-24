In this state, the government limited the number of people for mass gatherings including marriage.

Haryana news updates: Due to the rising corona virus case in Haryana, the Haryana government has taken another step with the intention of reducing crowd of people for other mass events including marriage. The government has increased the number of people attending marriage halls or other events in some cities of the state. The number of people is more for the rest of the districts. This restriction will come into force from 26 November. Also Read – Crude oil price today: Crude oil reached the height of three months, prices are rising with the hope of coming soon of corona vaccine

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, 50 people have been allowed to gather in one hall in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar districts from 26th November, while 100 people can gather in 100 open spaces. . In other districts of the state, 100 people are allowed in close space and 200 people can participate in open space.

During these events, all people have to follow the rules of the Corona guidelines, which will take care of social distancing and mask and sanitization etc.