In this state, there is no need for a prescription for corona test, you can get it checked on your own

September 8, 2020
new Delhi: The Delhi High Court ordered that the doctor’s form will no longer be mandatory for those voluntarily conducting RT / PCR tests of Kovid-19 in the national capital. Till now, it was mandatory to have symptoms for Kovid-19 examination and doctor’s form. Also Read – Bihar Unlocked from Corona, Gate of Mall-Parks and Parks Reopened, Old Raun

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subrahmanyam Prasad said that people should carry the Aadhaar card as a residence certificate in Delhi for the Kovid-19 examination and fill the form prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Also Read – Both governments left the public on its condition, people should protect themselves: Shivpal Singh Yadav

The court observed that Delhi has seen an increase in cases of infections and asked private investigative laboratories to conduct Kovid-19 examination of 2000 people who want to do it voluntarily. The current testing capacity of the Delhi government is to conduct 12,000 tests per day. Also Read – Punjab in difficulty: Four times increase in death toll from corona from August 1, this is the reason

