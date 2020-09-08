In this state, there is no need for a prescription for corona test, you can get it checked on your own

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court ordered that the doctor’s form will no longer be mandatory for those voluntarily conducting RT / PCR tests of Kovid-19 in the national capital. Till now, it was mandatory to have symptoms for Kovid-19 examination and doctor’s form. Also Read – Bihar Unlocked from Corona, Gate of Mall-Parks and Parks Reopened, Old Raun

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subrahmanyam Prasad said that people should carry the Aadhaar card as a residence certificate in Delhi for the Kovid-19 examination and fill the form prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The court observed that Delhi has seen an increase in cases of infections and asked private investigative laboratories to conduct Kovid-19 examination of 2000 people who want to do it voluntarily. The current testing capacity of the Delhi government is to conduct 12,000 tests per day.