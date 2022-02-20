In Ubisoft they affirm that they can remain independent, but they are open to any purchase offer

Following the acquisitions of Take-Two, Microsoft and Sony, the company has addressed this issue.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 18, 2022, 08:43 112 comments

The beginning of 2022 will forever be remembered as one of the busiest in video game history. It started with Take-Two acquiring Zynga, but the big purchases did not stop. Shortly after that came the bombshell: Microsoft took over Activision Blizzard in an operation that broke all known records in the sector, and then Sony timidly responded by taking control of Bungie.

All these mammoth operations have shaken up the video game industry in a way rarely seen. Therefore, it is logical that the investors of the different companies have doubts about what may happen in the future, as we have seen in the case of Ubisoft and its meeting with the shareholders in order to assess the latest financial report of the company.

In conversations collected by VGC, Yves Guillemot has been asked about whether Ubisoft could be acquired if a proposal arrives. The CEO of the company is clear: they are open to any offerbut for the moment they make it clear that they can be maintained independently.

“We have always made decisions based on our stakeholders, which are our employees, players and shareholders. Ubisoft can remain independent: we have the talent, the financial scale and a large portfolio of original brands”, he commented in the first instance. “Having said this, if there was an offer to buy us, of course the board of directors would study it, assessing the interest of all the parties involved. .”

If there was an offer, the Board would study itYves GuillemotGuillemot has also talked about whether they could limit the access of their games on different platforms, as well as incorporate them into new ones that appear in the future: “we will continue to have access to all those platforms because all platforms need content. If we continue to make games like we do today, we’ll be able to access all of those platforms.”

These are quite normal answers in terms of what a company usually declares to its investors, but it is no less striking that they wanted to point out that will review any offer that can arrive In another order of things, in the financial report they have also confirmed the launch window of several of their games and have talked about other news that is to come.

