In view of 15 August, IB issued alert, Khalistani supporters want to hoist their flag at Red Fort

new Delhi: In view of Independence Day i.e. August 15, the Intelligence Department (IB) has issued a big alert. In the alert, the department has said that Guruvantpant Pannu, one of the leaders of the Sikh for Justice who demanded Khalistan, announced to give $ 1.25 million to the Sikh who hoisted the flag of Khalistan on August 14, 15 and 16 at the Red Fort. is. Please tell that Guruvantpant Pannu lives in America, who is a pro-Khalistani.

A video has been released by Pannu regarding this. In this video, he has announced the installation of the Khalistani flag at the Red Fort. He has said that whoever puts a flag of Khalistan on the Red Fort will be given 1.25 million dollars. Let the Khalistan supporters get many help from the Pakistani ISI. Not only this, Guruvantpant Pannu is the same person who is running Referendum 2020 across the world.

However this referendum has been rejected by the Canadian government and obviously the US will also reject this referendum. The Pakistani ISI is also behind the running of the referendum. In such a situation, the IB has issued an alert. Let me tell you that Pannu has also demanded Khalistan many times before. Let us know that since then in view of the announcement of August 15 and the announcement of Pannu, the security system has been made even more strict with the Red Fort.