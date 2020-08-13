In view of 15th August, full day rehearsal in Delhi today, avoid knowing on these routes, advisory issued

new Delhi: Preparations have been intensified in view of 15 August in Delhi. During this, full dress rehearsal was done today. Due to this many Yatra routes of Delhi were closed. A notice has been issued by Delhi Police in view of 15 August. In this, it has been told that people should avoid going on which roads i.e. which roads will be closed at what time. The information about this advisory was tweeted by Delhi Police. Also Read – 16-year-old minor girl raped in Delhi, accused arrested 2 days later

According to the police advisory, due to full dress rehearsal, the ring road located near the Red Fort has been closed till 10 am. At the same time, the road of Outer Ring Road Daryaganj, Chandni Chowk will also be closed till 10 pm. Along some roads like – Delhi Gate from Netaji Subhash Marg, Chandni Chowk to Lal Quila, Ringroad to Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg to Yamuna Bazar, Daryaganj to Ring Road and GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail routes have been closed,

According to the advisory, the paths near the Red Fort will be opened after 10 am. However, due to rain, waterlogging has taken place on many paths and a situation like a jam has arisen. Due to this, problems like traffic jams are being seen. At the same time, after August 14, the entry of commercial vehicles on some routes will be closed. This ban will remain in force till 11 am on August 15.