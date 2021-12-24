In view of Omicron, night time curfew might be applied in 8 towns of Gujarat from the night time of 25 December, that is the timing

Night time Curfew in 8 towns of Gujarat: The Gujarat executive has made up our minds to put into effect night time curfew in 8 main towns of the state from the night time of 25 December. This night time curfew might be appropriate from Saturday. Consistent with the Gujarat Leader Minister’s Place of job, within the directions issued, night time curfew might be appropriate from 11 pm to five am in 8 cities- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.Additionally Learn – Night time Curfew in Haryana: The verdict of night time curfew in Haryana too, the federal government were given strict in view of Omicron

Night time curfew will stay in those towns from 11 am to five am from the night time of 25 December

1. Ahmedabad

2. Surat

3. Rajkot

4. Vadodara

5. Gandhinagar

6. Bhavnagar

7. Jamnagar

8. Junagadh

Allow us to tell that when the coming of 122 new circumstances of corona virus ‘Omicron’ within the final 24 hours in India, the circumstances of this manner within the nation greater to 358. Out of those, 114 other people have develop into an infection loose or have migrated to different puts. Those circumstances had been reported in 17 states and union territories. The Union Well being Ministry mentioned on Friday that Maharashtra had the absolute best selection of 88 circumstances of ‘Omicron’ nature, 67 in Delhi, 38 in Telangana, 34 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Karnataka and 30 in Gujarat.