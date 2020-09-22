In view of the growing case of Corona, new restrictions were imposed in these districts of the country, somewhere lockdown and …

Unlock 4 Fresh Restrictions: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. According to the guidelines issued by the central government on Unlock 4 on 29 August, people got many more concessions from 21 September. However, in view of the increasing case of Corona, many state governments have also imposed new Coronavirus Restrictions. In view of the growing case of Corona, lockdown has been imposed in 10 districts including Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for the next one week. At the same time, along with many other states have also announced some new restrictions in view of the increasing cases of corona. Also Read – Coronavirus Update: Number of corona infected in the country has crossed 55 lakh, 75,083 new cases registered

Lockdown In Chhattisgarh: Raipur- The district administration has announced complete lockdown in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh including the capital Raipur from September 21. Along with this, Raipur has also been declared a Containment Zone. According to the order issued by the DM of Raipur, all government and private offices will be kept closed during this period. It has been said in the government order that section 144 will also be applicable in all the districts of the state from 9 pm to 21 September 28 September 12.

During this period all boundaries of Raipur district will remain completely sealed. During this time, medical stores will be allowed to open within their stipulated time. Milk can also be sold within the stipulated time. At the same time, petrol pumps will also be open in Raipur, but they will only give fuel to vehicles engaged in ambulances, government vehicles, LPG delivery vehicles and emergency services.

Jaipur: In view of the increasing cases of Corona, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has imposed Section 144 in 11 districts of the state from Saturday. These districts include Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur and Sikar, including the capital Jaipur.

Mumbai: The ban on any movement and gathering of people in Mumbai has been extended till 30 September. Explain that restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai since March 25 under Section 144.

Noida: Noida district administration has extended Section 144 in the district till 30 September. However, no new restrictions have been added to it.

Delhi: Kejriwal government of Delhi has decided to keep all the schools in the capital closed till October 05 in view of the increasing cases of Corona.

Tamil Nadu: In Tamil Nadu too, in view of the increasing number of corona patients, only health services and milk supply were allowed on Sunday.

On the other hand, under the Unlock 4 Guidelines, from 21 September, all kinds of programs related to religious, social, political, sports and entertainment can be organized by following Corona related guidelines and social distancing. However, more than 100 people will not be allowed during this period.

100 people will now be able to attend the wedding ceremony

In the new guidelines of the Central Government, the number of people attending the wedding ceremony and funeral has also been increased. Earlier only 20 people were allowed to attend the wedding, but now 100 people can join the ceremony by following the rules of social distancing. Wearing masks, following social distance, thermal scanning and hand washing or using a sanitizer will be necessary in such programs.

Open air theater can be opened

Apart from this, open air theaters will also be opened from today. But the cinema hall, swimming pool, amusement park, theater and similar places located in the mall will be closed. Also, international air travel will be postponed, except for travel approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Strictness will continue in the Containment Zone

According to the government guidelines, there will be strict rules in the container zones. Lockdown will continue in the Containment Zones as before. As of 30 September, no concession has been given in the Containment Zone. At the same time, it is also important in the guidelines that the Center has said that state governments cannot impose lockdowns outside the container zones on their own.