In view of the huge demand from friendly countries, 20 more seats will be increased in NDC in two years: Defense Secretary

New Delhi: The number of seats in the National Defense College (NDC) will be increased from 100 to 120 in the next two years due to the high demand from friendly countries. Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar gave this information on Wednesday. Kumar told the press conference that next year when capacity increases, additional seats will be allocated to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh. He said that Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Philippine, Indonesia and Maldives have been offered seats in the NDC's one-year course for the first time.

It is noteworthy that officers of the military forces of Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh and 18 other friendly countries still participate in the strategic leadership course of NDC. He said that at present there are 100 seats in the course out of which 25 seats are reserved for the officers of these 21 countries, while the remaining 75 seats are given admission to senior officers of the Indian Military Forces and the Indian Administrative Service.

Kumar said, "We will increase the existing 100 seats of NDC to 110 in the year 2021 and thereafter the number will be increased from 110 to 120 in 2022." And on this occasion, a two-day webinar will be organized on the theme of 'National Security of India: After a decade' in which Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will give his views.

