In view of the new strain of Corona, the Center asked the states to keep a strict vigil on the New Year’s events.

New Corona Strain: The central government has asked the states to consider restrictions on the new year in view of the fear of new strains of Corona. The Health Ministry has also directed all the states to keep a close watch on the events for the New Year celebrations. He believes that such events could prove to be a potential ‘super spreader’ for the Kovid-19 pandemic. The Ministry has issued necessary guidelines to prevent the gathering of crowds in the winter season to prevent infection of the corona virus. Also Read – CoronaVirus New Strain in UP: Uproar over Corona getting 10 positive, 565 people returned from UK switched off phones

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to all states to keep strict vigil to curb “super spreader” events in the wake of New Year celebrations. pic.twitter.com/jfR8i6ckh9 Also Read – New Coronavirus Strain created panic in India, 20 people infected, advice given to people – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020 Also Read – Karnataka Night Curfew: Yeddyurappa Government of Karnataka withdrew order for imposing night curfew after a day, know the reason

In a letter to the states and union territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that for the last three and a half months, there has been a sharp decline in the cases of corona virus infection in the country. He said that in view of the latest increase in the cases of this epidemic in Europe and America, there is a need to take detailed precautions and strict monitoring in the country.

Bhushan wrote in his letter, “Strict monitoring of ‘Super Spreader’ events and places with congestion is necessary in view of various events for the New Year and its celebration and the winter season.” Repeated the recently issued guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Union Home Ministry has empowered the states and Union Territories to impose local sanctions like night prohibition prohibition etc. to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

However, the Union Home Ministry has not banned the movement of passengers and goods within the states or from one state to another. Drawing attention of the states, the Health Secretary has urged them that after assessing the local conditions, they can take appropriate action from December 30 to January 1.

(input language)