Kingdom Hearts is a saga that has been taking shape over 20 years and through different titles that expand the initial universe that we saw in the first installment, however, it may happen that when we play today we don’t know how to do it Therefore, in the following guide we leave you the best order to do it and understand the whole story. Do not miss it!

Kingdom Hearts guide: in what order to play the saga to understand the whole story

Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts: Chains of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 2

Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory





Kingdom Hearts Guide: Chronological Order of Events

Kingdom Hearts: χ.

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover.

Kingdom Hearts Unchained Union χ.

Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep.

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage.

Kingdom Hearts.

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days.

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories.

Kingdom Hearts II.

Kingdom Hearts: Coded.

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance.

Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

It should be noted that some titles like Kingdom Hearts: χ are no longer available, because it was a mobile game whose servers are offline, but we can access the scenes through some compilations that have been made over time in order to find out about the game. lore of that part of the story.