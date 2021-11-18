In which video games have we seen the villains of the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer?

After the latest trailer for the new Marvel movie, we review the adventures of Spider-Man in video games.

What would be of Spider-Man without his iconic suit, his powers, his web launchers? Do youAnd his villains? The new advance of Spider-Man No Way Home It is a tribute to the villains of the different cinematic adventures of the wall-crawler Marvelita, and it has been so exciting for the fans that we could not avoid looking for their counterparts in video games.

Given that Spider-Man is one of the most well-known superhero comic characters, his presence in video games since the 1980s has been huge, though not always very fortunate. His most recent version on the PlayStation consoles left us with a magnificent adaptation of the character, and of one of his most famous nemesis: Doctor Octopus, who in this new film also has a great role, jumping from the 2002 film by Sam Raimi .

We refine our arachnid sense, put on the net mask and let ourselves be carried away by nostalgia and the arachnid multiverse to review the Best Video Game Appearances of Spider-Man’s Different Enemies, which we will see in theaters soon.

Doctor Octopus

The good of Otto Octavius He’s been looking for trouble for Spider-Man since 1984. It is said soon, but it is almost 40 years of lethal mechanical prosthetics, criminal defeats and very unflattering haircuts. While the aforementioned appearance in Insomniac’s Spider-Man is stellar, with a very well-built character that backs up an entire personal subplot for Peter Parker in the game, other versions such as the Game Boy (1989) are more forgettable. But not all are bad, his appearances in Spider-Man (2000) by Activision and Neversoft or the demanding combat in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (2019) are more than worthy.

The alligator

He’s not the most recognizable Spider-Man villain, and perhaps that’s why he’s the villain on this list we’ve faced the fewest times in a video game. To add insult to injury, his appearances almost always seem gifted to poorly lit laboratories or sewers. This was the way it was in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and it has been this way in games like Spider-Man 2 (1992), The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes (1994) or Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1995). By the way, that in the game Spider-Man 3 (2007) appears totally unrecognizable, turned into a huge green spiked creature.

The Sandman

Admittedly, for a video game an enemy that can change shape and size, or move at high speed from one point to another on the screen, is something fantastic. Developers can get a lot out of those skills in gameplay. Surely that is why we have seen William Baker, The Sandman, up to almost 20 times in different video games. Notably, Spider-Man: The Videogame (1991) and Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro (2001). Will we ever see a version so spectacular like the one in Spider-Man No Way Home?

Electro

Electro is another classic villain that we have faced many times. As with The Sandman, his ease of movement from one side of the stage to the other has almost always been one of the keys when placing this enemy in a video game. A good example of this is Ultimate Spider-Man (2005) or Spider-Man: The Kingdom of Shadows (2008), for example. But the villain was shining [broma intencionada] with their own light in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and Spider-Man PS4 (2018)

Green Goblin

With the permission of the Octopus, the Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s quintessential enemy. More than 25 times we have fought with him in video games. How to forget the duel of Spider-Man: The Arcade Game (1991) or the chilling appearance in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions (2010). All very exciting, but more than one veteran fan cherishes Atari’s Spider-Man (1982) in their hearts. I have no doubt that after his recent participation in Marvel Future Revolution (2021), we will soon see how the insane alter ego from Norman Osborn He also achieves a starring role in the Insomniac and PlayStation game series.

Peter Parker has no shortage of enemies … Which one would you like to face in a video game? Which spider-verse villain do you think hasn’t had a break in the industry yet and are you convinced it would be a sensational thing to watch? Do you think we’ll see any more villains alongside Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Share your spider ideas in the comments!

