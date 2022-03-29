INAI will investigate the FMF for Fan ID to enter the stadiums

This registration is achieved with personal and biometric data of the attendees (Photo: Twitter @Magnus_Bcs)

The tragedy that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro has led to the implementation of changes promoted by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to seek the safety of fans. One of the most important will be the use of the Fan ID.

This registry works with the personal data provided by the attendees, as well as your photograph and your ticket, in addition to the use of facial recognition and biometric data for, which have been constantly criticized for the ease with which information can be extracted from each person.

For this reason, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), on March 22, alerted the FMF about this aspect and urged it to carry out a security protocol in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties (LFPDPPP).

However, the Federation ignored it and did not appear before the federal agency, for which it initiated a ex officio investigation for the implementation of the Fan ID, which was raised since last January.

The IANAI alerted the FMF to the danger of Fan ID since March 22 (Photo: INAI)

Francis Xavier Acunacommissioner of INAInoted that he understands the use of this pre-game registration, but noted that they are prone to violating security protocols. In addition, he said that it has requirements, such as facial recognition, that do not have the optimal parameters to safeguard the security of the fan.

“The thing is that the Federation never came to INAI to expose this situation, never came to tell us ‘hey, we’re going to want to implement this, what do we do? Tell us, help us’, nothing. So much expectation, so much concern, the importance of this matter began to grow. Then unfortunately the Federation also said that they were going to apply facial recognition so that there would be entry, and also with respect to minors. With so many statements of this type, the INAI initiated an ex officio investigation that is currently underway.” the official said in an interview for ESPN.

Acuña was incisive with facial recognition and warned that “They allow many additional uses to the one that was sought to obtain them”. He also recalled that this method of obtaining biometric data is prohibited “to apply to third parties even though they have some knowledge of what will happen with it”.

Later, called this requirement “dangerous” and asserted that it cannot be used for any registration of attendees at massive events.

The Federation seeks greater security measures in order to avoid a tragedy like the one at the Corregidora Stadium (Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



“Facial recognition is still an exploration of a find to unlock your front door, for issues that are restricted to headlines. Facial recognition is a field that can be commented as dangerous and not for any type of cause is going to be applied without rhyme or reason. son to thousands of potential participants,” he said.

Finally, he classified this requirement as “reasonable”, since there are others such as security arches, registration of seats and use of cameras, but recalled that in the end those involved in an altercation will have to declare in what capacity they participated.

So far, the Mexican Soccer Federation has not taken a position on the matter, but Javier Acuña himself announced that together with authorities from the Mx League requested a meeting with INAI to discuss the issue.

“It will not take long to happen because it is evident that the Mexican Federation, the League, the clubs want to meet and have been sending us messageswhich is good, because that way we can help them so that in the end things are done well”, he sentenced.

KEEP READING

Liga MX and FMF received a complaint about the Fan ID in stadiums: “Attempt against privacy”

Piojo Herrera faced Tata Martino for his health: “He should step aside”

This was the goal of Santiago Muñoz with which he premiered at Newcastle