Inauguration: Full Schedule of Occasions, Concerts and More

On Jan. 20, stars and musicians are coming collectively to have a good time the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. These digital occasions, that includes Tom Hanks, Woman Gaga and Bruce Springsteen, amongst others, will kick off this weekend and wrap on the night of Inauguration Day.

Take a look at upcoming occasions beneath.

“America United: An Inauguration Welcome Occasion Celebrating America’s Changemakers” (Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.) – From the Biden-Harris Inaugural Committee, this livestream program will function trailblazers Whoopi Goldberg, Darren Criss, the Resistance Revival Choir, Cristela Alonzo, Nik Dodani and the Black Pumas.

Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing’s Pre-Inauguration Live performance (Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET) – Hosted by Key and Messing, the Pre-Inauguration Live performance will function performances from Carole King, Will.I.Am, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Connie Britton and Kal Penn, amongst others. Cash raised from ticket gross sales will go towards inauguration programming.

“United We Serve Nationwide Day of Service” (Jan. 18) – This digital live performance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will keep in mind the late civil rights motion activist and have a good time Biden’s upcoming inauguration. Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield and Bebe Winans are among the many stars who will make appearances.

Swearing-in Ceremony (Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. ET) – Thursday morning’s inauguration ceremony will showcase Woman Gaga’s efficiency of “The Star Spangled Banner,” in addition to a musical act from Jennifer Lopez.

Inventive Coalition’s Presidential Inaugural Ball (Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET) – That includes a particular efficiency by “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson, the quadrennial occasion will deliver collectively Hollywood expertise, members of Congress and different trade professionals. More than two dozen Congress members will be part of stars to commemorate Biden’s inauguration and to help the humanities.

“Celebrating America” Primetime Particular (Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m.) – This 90-minute TV particular, hosted by Tom Hanks, will have a good time Biden’s inauguration with performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons. Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will even make appearances. This system, airing on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, will even honor American heroes who’re serving their communities, together with frontline, well being care staff and academics.