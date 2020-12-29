Inauguration of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor of UP: PM Modi said- this new corridor will give new energy to Eastern India

Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) inaugurated the ‘New Khurja-New Bhaupur section’ of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor through a video conference. The new Bhaupur New Khurja, a 351 km long Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 5,750 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The PM also inaugurated the operational control center at Prayagraj during the program. With the construction of this section, the congestion on the existing Kanpur-Delhi main line will reduce and it will also be able to increase the speed of Indian Railways. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi released NCMC card, everything will be easy from metro to shopping

PM Modi said, 'Both the passenger trains and goods trains run on the same track here. The goods trains are slow, so the passenger trains are stopped to give way to these trains and this causes both trains to run late. Moving fast, then best connectivity is the priority of the country.

PM Modi said that this Freight Corridor is going to give new energy to the industrially behind East India. About 60 percent of it is in Uttar Pradesh and the state will get its benefits. He said that this freight corridor will be a big medium for self-reliant India (Aatmnirbhar Bharat).

According to official information, this section provides new opportunities for local industries such as aluminum industry in Pukhrayan area of ​​Kanpur countryside, dairy sector of Auraiya, dairy production and block printing of Etawah, glass industry of Firozabad, Khurja pottery products Will do. The objective of this project is to speed up the infrastructure and industry in the states en route to the corridor. About 60 percent of this corridor passing through several states will pass through Uttar Pradesh.