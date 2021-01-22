Inauguration Special Hosted by Tom Hanks Lures 10.56 Million Viewers

Final night time after Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr. and Kamala Devi Harris have been sworn in throughout the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies (and the remainder of America was serenaded by Woman Gaga and Jennifer Lopez and handled to a stirring poetry recital by younger rising star Amanda Gorman), CBS, NBC and ABC aired the presidential inauguration particular “Celebrating America,” hosted by actor Tom Hanks. Throughout that 8:30 to 10 p.m. window, the three networks attracted a mixed 10.56 million viewers— and that Nielsen Reside+Identical Day quick affiliate quantity is simply anticipated to develop within the coming days with the addition of the cable networks that carried the particular.

Wanting on the networks individually, the three “Celebrating America” rankings on the primetime in a single day charts are as follows: NBC (0.8 in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic and three.85 million viewers), ABC (0.6, 3.65) and CBS (0.4, 3.06). Prior to eight:30 p.m., all three of these networks ran extra inauguration specials: “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Sr.” on ABC (0.8, 4.28), “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Sr.” on NBC (0.7, 3.87) and “One Nation: Indivisible” on CBS (0.5, 3.69).

The Spanish language giants additionally partook within the inauguration telecast festivities. Univision dropped the particular “Univision Presenta: Primera Noche en la Casa Blanca” from 8 to 10 p.m., with the primary half of protection drawing a 0.4 ranking and 1.28 million viewers, and the second drawing a 0.3 ranking and 950,000 viewers. At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 958,000 viewers. Likewise, Telemundo aired the particular “Noticias Telemundo: Biden en la Casa Blanca” from 8 to 10 p.m., with the primary half of protection drawing a 0.3 ranking and 917,000 viewers, and the second drawing a 0.3 ranking and 808,000 viewers. The community premiered a brand new episode of Telemundo World Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.3, 0.84) at 10 p.m.

Elsewhere that night in non-politics associated broadcast content material, Fox debuted a brand new episode of “The Masked Dancer” at 8 p.m., which drew a 0.6 ranking in the important thing demo and a pair of.78 million viewers. At that very same hour, The CW aired the season 5 debut of the borderline R-Rated Archie’s Comics adaptation “Riverdale,” with numbers that drastically decreased in comparison with season 4’s premiere: 0.2 ranking, down 52.38%, and 0.66 million viewers, down 43.54 %. The CW’s luck was no higher over on the 9 p.m. timeslot with the second season premiere of the equally darkish and “horny” teen thriller drama “Nancy Drew”: 0.1 ranking, down 62.96%, 0.49 million viewers, down 58.21 %. Additionally on at 9 p.m. was a brand new episode of Fox’s newest iteration of “Identify That Tune,” which attracted 2.67 million viewers and acquired a 0.6 ranking in the important thing demo.

After their respective “Celebrating America” broadcasts, ABC, NBC and CBS ran reruns at 10 p.m: respectively “The Conners” (0.6, 3.10), “Chicago P.D.” (0.4, 2.69) and “Magnum P.I.” (0.2, 1.93). At 10:30 p.m., ABC put out a brand new episode of “Name Your Mom,” which thus far has scored a 0.4 ranking and a pair of.37 million viewers, virtually 1 / 4 down in each measurements in comparison with the present’s premiere final week.

General on Wednesday night time, NBC, ABC and Fox have been all tied for first place in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a ranking of 0.6 every. NBC took the lead for viewers, drawing about 3.5 million, whereas ABC got here shut behind with 3.4 million and Fox rounded out third with 2.7 million. Second within the rankings demo was CBS, garnering a 0.4 ranking and roughly 2.8 million viewers. The 2 Spanish language networks have been tied for third in the important thing demo (0.3), however Univision scored a bit of over 1,000,000 viewers whereas Telemundo ended the night time with a median of 855,000 viewers. The CW got here in final with a 0.1 ranking and 573,000 viewers.