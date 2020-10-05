Incheon K-Pop Concert 2020 Announces Star-Studded Lineup And MCs; To Stream Live For Free

The upcoming Incheon K-Pop Concert 2020 has formally introduced its lineup!

The eleventh annual Incheon K-Pop (INK) Concert will happen on October 10, and as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers have determined to stream this 12 months’s live performance on-line free of charge.

NCT’s Jaemin and ITZY’s Chaeryeong might be internet hosting the live performance as its two MCs, and the lineup of performers will embrace EXO’s Baekhyun, GFRIEND, ASTRO, ITZY, The Boyz, AB6IX, Weki Meki, and Lee Eun Sang.

The Incheon K-Pop Concert 2020 will stream dwell on October 10 beginning at 8 p.m. KST, and you may watch the present on YouTube free of charge right here!

Are you excited for the upcoming live performance?

