INCIBE alerts again phishing in Spain: you sign up for a job offer and you may end up involved in something illegal

During the last few days, a massive SMS message has been detected in Spain with information to opt for supposed job offers with very good conditions and from home. But the OSI or Internet Security Office (a body linked to INCIBE or the National Institute of Cybersecurity) has warned that “the main objective of this campaign is to obtain information from users, in order to use it to carry out new frauds”. That is, it is phishing.

Computer security experts, who are investigating this case, do not rule out that the victim who fall into the trap may end up involved in some illegal activitylike that of bank mules.

We must remember that when we talk about a muleteer it is a person who has been a victim of phishing without knowing it and who is doing a job from home that seems very comfortablebut in reality what he is doing is laundering money from some crime.

How is the SMS





The text message that people receive offers the recipient to enjoy “a part-time job earning between 100 and 300 dollars a day” and specifies that “it’s easy, no special knowledge requiredAnd that signing up is easy too.

the message arrives from a supposed email hosted on @icloud. And whoever wants to apply for this job needs to send a WhatsApp to a number with a Spanish prefix.

There they can make you doubt two essential things: that Although we are in Spain, the salary is indicated in dollars. And no one gives anything away.

What to do if you have fallen into the trap

If you have received the SMS with the alleged job offer and have followed the instructions provided later, from the OSI they recommend that you regularly monitor what information about you circulates on the Internet. Because the experts suspect that they may use your information for other illegal claims.

If after conducting an Internet search of your personal information you find something you do not like or information about you is being improperly offered, you can report it to the State Security Forces and Bodies (FCSE) if it is a case of fraud.

To prevent falling into the trap, if you receive the SMS, do not reply or click on any links. “Under any concept provide bank details or make economic income to bank accounts that they can request”, as they explain from the OSI.

Also, in general, if you doubt the veracity of an SMS, perform Google searches with key phrases contained in the message. Sometimes, after a little search on the Internet, you can find users who have been victims of the same fraud.

Example of fraudulent SMS detected with false job offer

Taking into account the quantity and persistence of these messages, it is possible that it is a campaign that tries to deceive users, especially people who are unemployed or in a precarious job situation, to obtain information with which to carry out new frauds or also so that the supposed interested parties carry out suspicious activities, such as muleteers.