INCIBE seeks to hire 35 cybersecurity and administrative experts: salary of up to 45,000 euros

The INCIBE or Institute of Cybersecurity of Spain has made public today that it is looking for 35 professionals to cover three jobs: project administrative profile, project manager and someone with a project technical profile.





INCIBE offers a temporary or fixed-term contract as stipulated in the general bases of this call. There are 35 places and those interested who meet the requirements established in this specific call must submit their application in accordance with the general bases established for this process. The job positions have been published a few hours ago and you have until September 22 to send your proposal.

administrative work

There are four vacancies for the administrative profile of projects. is offered a salary of 21,607.46 euros gross per year. The people will be in charge of supporting and advising the person in charge and the rest of the technical team in the strategic planning of the projects linked to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of INCIBE, execution of the operations, management and leadership of the projects and processes of the area.

Professionals with official professional training academic qualifications related to administrative management are valued, additional knowledge in administrative tasks and training courses with use, presentations, conferences, publications or teaching activities with use related to administrative management.

Project Manager

There are 12 technical positions. The selected people will accept the possibility of having availability 24/7, as well as the performance of guards, in case the position where the project is executed requires it. the work center is in León and the salary is 44,721.31 euros gross.

Profile mission: support and advise the person in charge and the rest of the technical team in the strategic planning of the projects linked to the INCIBE Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. University or college academic degrees are valued additional official higher professional training related to cybersecurity and project management and additional certifications or masters in cybersecurity.

Technical profile of projects

19 technicians are sought, also in León. the salary level is between 23,572.08 euros gross and 30,599.38 euros gross, depending on the level of qualification and experience. Additional official university academic qualifications or intermediate or higher level training related to cybersecurity and/or project management are valued.

Also additional certifications or master’s degrees related to cybersecurity and/or project management, among others.