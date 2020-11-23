Incident on cargo ship going to Bengal, 8 trucks submerged in Ganga, many missing

new Delhi: A horrific accident occurred on Monday evening on a ferried cargo vessel going from Manmahachak (West Bengal) to Rajmahal. Here 8 trucks loaded on this cargo ship sank in the Ganges and due to this many people are missing. So far six truck drivers and 4 Khalasi have been saved but the drivers and Khalasi of the remaining trucks are still missing. At present, the administration is engaged in their investigation. Also Read – Jharkhand News: Scorpio, narrowly escaped Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

6 people injured in this incident are being treated in the nearest hospital. Let this incident of the cargo ship was caused by the balance of the ship. However, the ship has suffered partial damage during this period. This incident happened in Malda district in West Bengal. According to the wharf management, all the people aboard the ship are safe. Only a few people have suffered injuries, which are being treated in the nearest hospital.

Rajmahal police station incharge Chiranjit Prasad said that nothing could be said about this at the moment, but he came to know that the cargo ship at Manikchak Ghat had lost its balance and leaned more to one side, due to which the incident happened. Please tell that the local administration has reached the spot at the moment and appropriate steps are being taken.