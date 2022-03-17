Income 2021: check your tax data online to be ready for this year’s income statement

Like every year, the income tax declaration campaign usually begins in April. However, weeks before we can now check our tax information to be prepared when the deadline to carry it out through the Tax Agency website opens on April 6. Although your query is not essential, it can come in handy for the declaration.

According to the official calendar, this fiscal information can already be consulted, which reveals what data the Treasury has about us, being able to check if they are correct or not. In addition, we can also check if the benefit from which we have benefited this year appears in the data, as well as update our fiscal address if necessary.

It is important to have all our tax data in orderwhether they are bank accounts, real estate, capital gains, or income, since they are the ones with which we will have to operate to make the draft and present the declaration.

How to check our tax data from the Tax Agency website





To consult our tax data, all we have to do is visit the Tax Agency website, specifically the Income 2021 portal, and access the ‘Tax data’ option. Once this is done, You will have to log in to the system., either with [email protected], reference number, digital certificate or electronic DNI. In our opinion, [email protected] is the easiest option to use, and it will be useful for many procedures of this type. Here we show you how to register for the service in order to use it.





If we choose [email protected] or reference number, we must first enter our DNI. In case we want to do it through a digital certificate or electronic DNI, we must click on the second option. Choosing this last option, the DNI box will be filled in automatically. If we choose to identify ourselves with [email protected] PIN or reference number, we will have to enter these data: validity date for DNI, issue date for permanent DNI or support number in the case of NIE.





Having already selected the method and entered our access data, we can check our census data and modify it if necessary. If they are correct, we can press the ‘Continue’ option to go to the next page, and here we will obtain all our tax data for the year 2021.

All the fiscal data that appears in this tab are those that appear in the database of the Tax Agency referred to our economic activity in 2021.