Income 2021: this is how you can obtain the draft income tax return online through the Tax Agency website

Today at 00:00 the 2021 income campaign startedfor which nearly 20 million taxpayers are called upon to declare their income for that year, accessing the draft of their declaration, making the pertinent modifications (correcting or adding data on income, deductible amounts, etc.) and paying the IRPF .

And we can do all of this, comfortably, from the electronic office (that is, from the website) of the Tax Agency, a process that you can (and should) do at some point between now and next June 30.

Until now, we have been able to consult our tax data or perform a simulation to find out if it will be returned or paid and, now, we can request our draft of the 2021 income tax return. We guide you in the steps to follow to successfully solve this bureaucratic which, luckily, is not complicated as far as technology is concerned.

Access the web

The first step will always be to access the ‘Income 2021’ section of the official website of the Tax Agency. Next, we must do Click on the first link, the ‘Draft / tax return processing service (Renta WEB)’.





Next, we need to tell the system who we are, so that it can offer us access to our return and For this we have three different options. To use the first, we will click on the ‘Access with certificate or electronic DNI’ link, while for the following two we will have to type our DNI/NIE:





Use the digital certificate provided by the FNMT (here we tell you how to request the digital certificate).

Identify us through the [email protected] PIN , a system based on the use of a code (chosen by the user) and a PIN (communicated to the [email protected] app or via SMS). You must have previously registered, here we tell you how to register in the [email protected] system.

Provide the reference number: this alphanumeric code will be provided to us by entering nuestro DAYS / SUN (and its expiration date) next to the data in box 505 (‘General taxable base subject to tax’) of the declaration of the previous year. Although it is possible to request it several times a day, the same code will be valid throughout the entire Rental Campaign.

I’ve logged in, now what?

Once identified by any of the three procedures outlined above, we must indicate how we want to act towards the Treasury: on our own behalf or as a legal representative from a third party. Since our objective is to obtain our own draft, we will have to select the first option.

The first thing we see will be our ‘Information of the current tax domicile’, which we can modify at this time if necessary on the pertinent button, or choose to click on ‘Continue’ to go to the next screen. In the next step, we will find links to various web services of the Tax Agenda. We are interested in the first one, so we will click on ‘Draft/Declaration (Renta WEB)’.





Once this is done, we will be shown an ‘Identifying Data’ screen, in which we can —in addition to changing the language— set if we only want to access our individual declaration (by checking the box next to the notice in bold), or incorporate in our declaration the data related to a family member (spouse, children or ascendants over 65 years of age or with disabilities), by clicking on the pen-shaped icons next to each empty form.





Click on ‘Accept’ and it may be that at that moment we are asked additional information for the transfer of fiscal data corresponding to the declarant. Here each user must proceed according to his circumstances.

Now, to confirm the inclusion of the changes, we can click at the top of the screen, on “Summary of declarations”. If we choose to click on “View transferred data” we can also see the data included (or not) in the declaration. The data shown on this final screen will be editable by clicking on the numerical links of the various concepts.

With the draft of the 2021 income tax return ready after review, we only have to file the return. And how can we present it? Easy: in the upper right part of the interface we will find the “Summary of declarations” button“. If we click on it, it will take us to the summary of our draft declaration and at the top we will find the link “File declaration”.





Note: If you have any problem with the online tools provided by the Tax Agency, remember that it also has a hotline for queries regarding the draft Declaration at 91 554 87 70 (from Monday to Friday, and from 9 AM to 7 PM).