Income Tax refunds Rs 1.64 lakh crore to 1.41 crore Tax Payers till January 4

Income Tax Department: The Income Tax Department said on Wednesday that it has given a refund of Rs 1.64 lakh crore to 1.41 crore taxpayers so far in the current financial year. This includes an amount of Rs 53,070 crore as a personal income tax refund, while an amount of more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore has been given as a corporate tax refund.

The Income Tax Department tweeted, "CBDT issued refunds of over Rs. 1,64,016 crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020 and January 4, 2021. Rs. 53,070 crore has been released in 1,38,85,044 cases of personal income tax refund, while Rs. 1,10,946 crore has been released in 2,06,847 cases of corporate tax refund."

The government has extended the deadline for filing ITR till January 10 for individual income tax payers and till February 15 for companies.

There has been a lot of information about income tax in the financial year 2020-21. Tax users can fill this year’s ITR by 31 July. The Income Tax Department (Aaykar Vibhag) has released an e-calendar in this regard today. The department has written with this that this is a new era, where paperless and faceless work is being done. Tell that till now the time has been given by the government to fill the ITR of the old year. How long to file for 2020-21