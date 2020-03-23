‘Incompetence attack’: MyGov website did not crash because of DDoS cyber attack, as Stuart Robert claimed

Robert backtracks handiest hours after saying the Australian govt web site had suffered a allotted denial of service as use surged amid the coronavirus outbreak

The federal authorities providers and merchandise minister, Stuart Robert, has wanted to walk once more a declare that the MyGov web site suffered a allotted denial of service (DDoS) assault on Monday merely as other people had been going browsing to register for welfare providers and merchandise.

As Australians suddenly out of labor across the nation tried to go surfing to MyGov, the federal authorities’s digital platform the place Centrelink providers and merchandise are hosted, the positioning was as soon as gradual and inaccessible for a lot of of the morning.

