Increase scope of investigation in drugs case- Sara Ali Khan will send notice to Shraddha Kapoor for questioning this week, NCB-report

Drugs case: Sara Ali Khan, for questioning in Narcotics Control Bureau drugs case, after revelations by Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case Preparations have been made to send notice to Shraddha Kapoor and Simone Khambatta this week. This information has been found in the media report quoting NCB sources. Let me tell you that the names of these actresses came up after questioning Riya Chakraborty and drug smugglers. On the other hand, NCB has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Shah for questioning today.

Meanwhile, in the 14-day custody of the NCB investigating the connection of drugs in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty has confessed to taking drugs in front of the investigating agency. According to Republic TV's report, after a day and a half of rigorous questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Riya Chakraborty finally confessed to consuming her own drugs.

The Republic TV report quoted the source as saying that Riya had earlier claimed that she had only bought drugs for Sushant and his friends, though now he admitted that he himself had consumed drugs. As reported by Republic TV, Riya Chakraborty's patience was answered on the 55th question of NCB and she confessed to taking drugs. Along with this, Riya also revealed some big names from the film industry.

Before that, NCB had confirmed to the news agency ANI that Riya has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambata and will be called for questioning soon. Let us know that Riya is in judicial custody till September 22 and is lodged inside the Byculla jail in Mumbai. Apart from Riya, her brother Shovik Chakraborty, Sushant’s employee Dipesh Sawant and friends of Samuel Miranda and Shovik have also been detained by the NCB.