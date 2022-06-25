increase the space of your gaming PC without losing performance for just over 100 euros before Prime Day

Games, their expansions and updates take up more and more space on our consoles and gaming equipment, that’s a fact. and although hardware manufacturers are increasingly offering storage out of the box, sooner or later we will need to expand it on our own with one of the many solutions that the market offers us in this regard. The positive thing is that in the field of PC gaming versatility is enormous, and we have options for all kinds of needs and pockets.

Samsung EVO M.2 – Solid State Disk SSD (1 TB, 550 megabytes / s) Color Black

In recent years, the best performance in terms of storage units is undoubtedly due to SSDs. Whether in SATA, M.2 or M.2 NVMe format, these units are far superior to traditional HDDs. And each time more, They have super competitive prices that makes opting for the latter not very worthwhile. And as an example, look at this Samsung M.2 SATA SSD reduced to only 108.94 euros on Amazon. Offer that means reaching its historical minimum and an excellent opportunity to give our team extra space by saving.

We are talking about the Samsung 860 EVO SATA M.2. One of the best valued SSDs of this format in the entire market. Which has the guarantee of one of the most reputable manufacturers in the sector, such as Samsung, and which offers unquestionable performance in all kinds of tasks: work and, of course, also in gaming. And it comes with a capacity of 1 TB in which we can install dozens of games and updates while taking advantage of the super-reduced loading times of this type of unit.





It offers read and write speeds of just over 500 MB/s, with which we will be more than covered from a gaming point of view. And to install it we only need to have a free M.2 port on the motherboard of our gaming PC or laptop. Something quite common, on the other hand, for a few years now.

But we must not confuse this SSD with an NVMe one: they are similar, and although both plug into the same port, this one makes use of the SATA interfacegetting closer in terms of performance to the 2.5″ SSDs that we will probably be more used to seeing. In any case, and much more so at this price, it is an opportunity not to miss with which we will give a new life to older equipment and we will maintain the performance of our state-of-the-art PC.