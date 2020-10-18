Increased atrocities against Dalits, Indian democracy is going through the most difficult period: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday targeted the government over three agricultural laws, dealing with the Kovid-19 epidemic, the state of the economy and alleged atrocities against Dalits, claiming that Indian democracy was going through its most difficult phase is. Sonia recently accused three government-enforced agricultural laws as ‘anti-black agricultural laws’ and alleged that there was a conspiracy to end the gains earned from the ‘Green Revolution’. Also Read – PM kisan Samman Nidhi 7th Installment: The seventh installment will come this month, to get Rs 2000 first, do these important work in your account

Presiding over the meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charge, Sonia Gandhi alleged that there is a government in the country that wants to hand over the rights of citizens of the country to a handful of capitalists. After a major organizational reshuffle in the Congress last month, Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting of the General Secretaries and State In-Charges for the first time. Surrounding the government on the recently passed agricultural laws, the Congress President said that the BJP-led government has attacked the very foundation of India's flexible agro-based economy with these laws.

Gandhi said, "A conspiracy has been hatched to end the gains from the Green Revolution." The livelihood of crores of agricultural laborers, share-croppers, tenants, small and marginal farmers, small shopkeepers has been attacked. It is our duty to thwart this conspiracy together. "President Ramnath Kovind recently enacted all three laws – Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020, Farmers Product Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Act 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 was approved.

Gandhi claimed that the constitution and democratic traditions are being deliberately attacked. He said in his initial address at the meeting that in the corona virus epidemic, not only the workers were forced to stumble, but at the same time the country was “thrown into the fire of the epidemic”. Gandhi said, “We saw the biggest migration of crores of migrant workers so far due to lack of planning and the government remained silent on their plight.”

Gandhi said, “The bitter truth is that the Prime Minister, who claimed to have defeated the Corona virus in 21 days, has turned away from his accountability.” He alleged in his speech in Hindi that this government against the epidemic There is no policy, no thinking, no way, no solution. Gandhi claimed that the central government has destroyed the strong economy created by the hard work of the citizens of the country and the vision of the Congress governments.

He said, “The way the economy has fallen back, it has never happened before.” Today, youth do not have employment. Nearly 14 crore jobs were lost. The livelihood of small businessmen, shopkeepers and laborers working in the unorganized sector is ending. But the current government doesn’t care. “

He said, “Now the Indian government has stepped back from its constitutional responsibilities. The share of provinces is not even being given in GST. How will the provincial governments help their people in this hour of crisis? This is a new example of chaos and disregard of the constitution being spread by the government in the country. He alleged that instead of giving protection to the daughters of the country, BJP-led governments are supporting the criminals. Huh.

Gandhi said, “The voices of the victims’ families are being suppressed. Which is this Rajdharma? ”He called upon the party general secretaries and state in-charge, saying,“ Congress organization is the name to face these challenges on the country. I am confident that all of you experienced people will work hard in this difficult time to fight the crisis that has come on the country and will not allow these democracy and anti-national plans of the BJP government to succeed. ”