Incredible, but true: they manage to run Linux on an iPhone 12 and edit with LibreOffice

On many occasions you have surely heard that iPhones have great power that is not used by the operating system. Now this is something that has been put into practice thanks to the virtualization activation of the iPhone 12 and its A14 Bionic chip. All this is done to be able to run the Linux operating system in QEMU, which although it seems incredible, it ends up doing it, although with many limitations.

Zhuowei Zhang, through an entry on his blog, shows how he manages to create a virtual machine on an iPhone 12 with an A14 chip, which he jailbreaks. In this case, what is achieved is to access the Kernel of the device where there is an own Apple library called Hypervisor.framework. It provides the API so that virtualization technologies can be interacted with in user space. In this case it is something that is quite limited for general user access, being intended for developersbut that thanks to the jailbreak can end up being activated.

Linux on iPhone, possible but with limitations

In this case, Zhuowei Zhang explains that it uses the A14 chip, which, like the Apple Silicon chip in Macs, allows this support for virtualization. The problem found in this case is that Apple itself imposes a limitation to virtualization of 900 MB of RAM. Despite this, you can get to run a Linux ARM64 virtual machine and more specifically the Fedora 36 distribution. And the truth is that in the video that has been uploaded to networks you can see how it works really well.

In the demo video you can see how running a Linux distribution that can be interacted with. It even shows how you can open the LibreOffice text editor to work with it. This makes it clear that the processor of an iPhone is more than capable of doing many more things than what Apple sells us with its operating system. We can say that it is confirmed that Apple can offer much more than it doesbut with its policies it seems unlikely that we will natively see an opening of the power of its processor.

And while this is a great show of strength for an iPhone’s CPU, you have to see the limitations as well. Obviously running Linux on a mobile in this way is not practical, since it is really unstable by having a limitation of 900 MB of RAM. In addition, it is something that a priori can only be done on an iPhone with iOS 14.7, since this library is not accessible in iOS 15 and also in the M1 of an iPad Pro 2021 or Air 2022.

And after reading this article you may have wondered… would I be able to run a virtual machine with Windows? The developer claims that he tried it, but that was not able to execute it correctlyand even if it did start it is quite possible that the performance would be really good, hovering around 0.5fps. This would make it virtually impossible to use comfortably.