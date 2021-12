Incredible deals in case Christmas has left you without much money

It is December 26 and Santa Claus has already passed by our houses. From 3D PC Games We hope they have been good to you, but we also know that these holidays they usually leave us without much money for what we like the most: videogames.

Therefore, we wanted to take advantage of the Steam Winter Sale to bring you a list of 20 available games for less than 5 euros. A very careful selection divided into three categories so that you can better find the one you want and indulge yourselves without spending a lot of money.

Contemporary classics





AAA games





Titanfall 2 for 4.79 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Dead Space for 4.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Dead Space 2 for 1.99 euros (old price of 19.99 euros)

(old price of 19.99 euros) Dead Space 3 for 4.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst for 1.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Dragon Age: Origins for 1.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Outlast 2 for 4.99 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

(previous price of 24.99 euros) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition por 4,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition por 4,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Tomb Raider by 2,69 euros (old price of 17.99 euros)

(old price of 17.99 euros) Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition por 4,99 euros (old price of 19.99 euros)

(old price of 19.99 euros) XCOM 2 by 4,99 euros (old price of 19.99 euros)

(old price of 19.99 euros) Yakuza 0 by 4,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

Indies