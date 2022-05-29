Incredible finish in Formula 1 qualifying in Monaco: the crash of Checo Pérez and Carlos Sainz that ended with Leclerc on pole

The definition of the classification for the Monaco Grand Prix was gripping until the very end, which included an accident in the curve before the straight of the tunnel that Checo Pérez and Carlos Sainz Jr starred in. which caused the session to red flag with 30 seconds to go. in his house, Charles Leclerc got the best time and will start from pole position this Sunday.

The Monegasque driver had been the fastest in practice on Friday, but the Mexican aboard his Red Bull He had shown his power in Practice 3 on Saturday. That’s how when I got to the Qualy 3the Ferrari man achieved a spectacular lap that recorded a time of 1:11.376the best of the weekend so far at the Montecarlo circuit.

Carlos Sainz placed second, very close to his teammate (1:11.601) and left his direct rivals behind in the fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship, with Pérez in 3rd place and Max Verstappen in fourth position.

So it was that, when the Mexican was in the final lap looking to be the fastest, he had an accident. Checo lost the rear of his RB18 at the Portier curve, in the antechamber of the famous tunnel, and hit directly against the defenses. Then, the Spaniard from Ferrari, who was also looking to add a last fast lap, ran into the crossed Red Bull and could not avoid the crash, which ended up blocking the track. Therefore, the FIA ​​race direction ended the qualifying test.

The accident of Checo Pérez and Sainz that ended with a red flag (@F1)

In this way, Leclerc kept his second consecutive pole position in Monaco and the number 14 in his Formula 1 career. Ferrari stayed with the 1-2 and will start in the front row, followed by the Red Bull.

“It is very special. I am incredibly happy. It’s been a very quiet weekend so far; I knew the pace was in the car, I just had to get the job done and it came out perfect. That last lap before the red flag was very, very good. But anyway, it didn’t change anything for us”, confessed the Monegasque driver after taking pole in his home.

In fifth place he finished Lando Norris with the McLaren and was followed by George Russellwho was once again the best aboard his Mercedes. Fernando Alonso (7th), Lewis Hamilton (8th), Sebastian Vettel (9th) and Esteban Ocon they completed the top ten places. Yuki Tsunoda and its Alpha Tauri were left out of Q3, the same as Valtteri Bottas.

This Sunday, in what will be round 7 of the 2022 title fight, Ferrari runs with the advantage of starting ahead on a street circuit and with little overtaking capacity. After Verstappen’s triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, ​​it will now be Leclerc’s turn to celebrate in Monaco to return to the top of the standings in the drivers’ contest that until now has been dominated by the last world champion with Red Bull .

Leclerc kept pole at his home, Monaco (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

