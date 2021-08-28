IND Vs ENG third Take a look at: Twitterati Reacts After Virat Kohli And Co Lose Headingley Take a look at Fit Via An Innings And 76 Runs | 🏏 LatestLY

After staging a fightback at the 3rd day, the Indian batsmen had been disregarded in simply first consultation of the fourth day of the 3rd Take a look at fit as they ended up shedding the 3rd Take a look at fit on the Headingley Cricket Floor, by means of an innings and 78 runs. See probably the most reactions to this end result:

See Michael Vaughan’s tweet:

Incredible ruthless efficiency from England .. that’s as just right because it will get .. To try this after Lords presentations nice persona which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A couple of days to overlook .. they in reality were unnecessary !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

James Anderson, one in every of England’s heroes:

Improbable stats about Jimmy Anderson in the second one innings in house assessments. Remaining 9 innings, 2 wickets at 155 from 121 overs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2021

Introspection required:

In all probability India’s maximum disappointing defeat within the final 4-5 years. Requires deep introspection, trade in ways and a few staff methinks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2021

TV Collection vs common 9-5 jobs:

Indians beneath Virat Kholi is like staring at an motion packed internet collection, Feelings, drama, motion and cuss phrases mc,bc too ….whilst Joe Root and corporate are like standard running folks on 9 to five jobs …#INDvsEND #ChaloKoiBaatNahi @SonyLIV — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) August 28, 2021

