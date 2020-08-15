Independence Day 2020: Celebration of ITBP jawans on the banks of Pangong Tso Lake, see Josh Is High VIDEO

Independence Day 2020: The country is celebrating the 74th anniversary of its independence. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm and enthusiasm everywhere. While the Prime Minister of India hoisted the tricolor flag from the prominence of the Red Fort in Delhi, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Ladakh also celebrated the country’s independence with great enthusiasm. The soldiers hoisted the tricolor on the banks of the Pangong Tso River at an altitude of about 17000 thousand feet. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Listen to these 10 Hindi songs full of patriotism, every line will be proud to sew

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/oKKc3nhtxf
– ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

ITBP has released pictures and videos of the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the soldiers, seeing which you too will say – Brother. Celebrating the anniversary of independence, these soldiers made their salute to the Tricolor flag in different ways. Celebrating Independence Day, these soldiers were seen standing near the lake and sometimes in the lake, saluting the tricolor.

#WATCH: Ladakh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay on the banks of Pangong Tso, at an altitude of 14,000 feet. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/T5d00K6hnf
– ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Relations with India and China on the one hand have remained tense for some time, in which many soldiers have lost their lives. Even after several rounds of meetings between the two countries, the solution to the ongoing border dispute between the two countries has not been resolved. Despite this tension on the border, there is no decrease in the enthusiasm of the brave soldiers posted here. Seeing the enthusiasm of these jawans, the heart wakes up saying – Josh is high.