Independence Day 2020 Live: Celebration of Independence to begin shortly, PM Modi can make many big announcements

74th Independence Day (15th August) Live: Preparations have been completed in the entire country including Delhi and the celebration of independence will start in just a short time from now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the country. However, this time the celebration of independence will not be like every time. The country is struggling with the Corona crisis, in such a situation, Independence Day celebrations will be held amidst many restrictions. Tight security arrangements have been made in Delhi.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the Red Fort for the seventh time and he will be the first non-Congress Prime Minister to do so. After hoisting the national flag, PM Modi will address the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to say such things in his speech that will give the country a new power and can get out of this crisis.

Delhi: Tight security arrangements in place for 74th Independence Day Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/fZOrtyJOH6 pic.twitter.com/ljuF4AFqB7 – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 14, 2020

It is expected that from the Red Fort, PM Modi can give an account of his six-year tenure and at the same time make big announcements for farmers and small employees. The Prime Minister’s speech this year will go into detail about a long series of achievements of his government, including the Self-Reliant India Campaign, Management of Coronovirus Epidemics, New National Education Policy 2020, Measures to boost domestic manufacturing and revive the economy Steps etc.