Independence Day 2020: Ministry of Education and MyGov is organizing essay competition for school students, learn from participant

Independence Day 2020: An online essay writing competition is being organized for the Independence Day celebrations in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and MyGov. School students studying in class 9th to 10th or secondary level and 11th to 12th or higher secondary level can participate in it. It will be held under the supervision of NCERT. Shortlisted students in this essay competition will also be honored.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, "Students from class 9th to 12th have time to enhance their creative arts! MyGov.in and NCERT have brought an online essay writing competition for you, 'Self-reliant India – Swatantra Bharat.' Take part now! Entries are valid until 14 August. For more information: https://innovate.mygov.in/essay-competition/ can go here."

Independence Day 2020: Main Topics for Online Essay Competition

1. Indian Constitution and democracy are the biggest advocates for self-reliant India.

2. India at 75: a nation march towards self-reliant India.

3. Self-reliant India through Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Innovation thrives when there is unity in diversity.

4. Digital India: Kovid-19 (Coronavirus) and beyond

5. Role of students in self-reliant Indo-national development

6. Self-reliant India – freedom from gender, caste and ethnic prejudices.

7. Self-reliant India: Creating a new India through biodiversity and agricultural prosperity.

8. When I exercise my rights, I should not forget to perform my duties in a self-sufficient India.

9. My physical fitness is my wealth, which will create human capital for self-reliant India.

10. Conserve Blue to Go Green for a self-reliant India.

Independence Day Essay Competition by MHRD

The essays will be selected at two levels. First, the level essay for the states / UTs will be finalized. After this, a pool of selected essays will be made for final selection at the national level by a team of experts decided by NCERT from each state. 30 essays will be selected by NCERT in each category i.e. Secondary Phase and Higher Secondary Phase.