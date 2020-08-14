Independence Day 2020: Who are the CRPF officers who got the seventh gallantry medal in four years, do duty in Naresh, Kashmir

Independence Day 2020: Naresh Kumar, an officer of CRPF posted in Kashmir, was again awarded the Bravery Medal on Friday. Kumar has got this seventh medal in the last four years. Kumar has received this seventh medal for leading a troop that killed three militants who attacked a security forces camp near Srinagar Airport in 2017. Also Read – Indian soldiers fought for 17-20 hours with Chinese army in Galvan valley, ITBP told what happened that night

Kumar, a 35-year-old assistant commandant who joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2013, was awarded "Police Bravery Medal" on the eve of Independence Day. Kumar, currently posted in Delhi, said, "To receive this medal Very excited about the news of I want to continue serving my country, so I have worn the uniform. "

CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, has more than 3.25 lakh personnel. After Jammu and Kashmir Police (81), this time the CRPF has got the highest 55 gallantry medals. Among the paramilitary forces, maximum number of gallantry medals have come in the part of CRPF. Kumar, who hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, received the first gallantry medal in 2017. Till recently he was the head of the Quick Action Team (QAT) in the Kashmir Valley.

He said, “I had moved to Kashmir with my passing from the academy. I want to go back to Kashmir on deployment. “According to the CRPF, Kumar is a very sharp and indomitable courage officer in the battlefield. Kumar has done his B.Tech from Punjab University and his wife Sheetal Rawat is his batchmate and Assistant Commandant in CRPF.

The CRPF’s QAT is part of almost all anti-terrorism operations conducted in conjunction with the state police and the army. “This year the QAT has received more than 15 gallantry medals,” a CRPF spokesman said. AC L, the current QAT commander who replaced Kumar in the Valley. Singh and his colleague Constable Devsant Kumar have received their third and second gallantry medals respectively.

According to the list released by the Union Home Ministry on Friday, former Inspector General of CRPF (Kashmir) Ravdeep Singh Shahi has also been awarded the Police Bravery Medal. The spokesman said that out of the 55 gallantry medals CRPF has received so far, 41 have been received for campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir and 14 for campaigns against Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

