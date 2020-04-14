Independence Day And Other Disaster Movie Presidents, Ranked By How Well They Handled The Crisis

Go away a Remark
In instances of nice nationwide and international catastrophes, we frequently look to our leaders, particularly presidents, to get us by means of with swift motion and inspirational speeches to rally us all collectively for the better good. We have seen this in numerous catastrophe films, the place fictional presidents like Invoice Pullman’s Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day not solely assist orchestrate a plan to to tackle the alien risk, he additionally suited up for fight and gave one of the crucial badass speeches in summer season blockbuster historical past.
However Invoice Pullman is not the one Hollywood star to convey a stage of gravitas to Oval Workplace, and whereas he is likely to be among the finest examples of a cool, calm, and picked up chief of the free world, there are a number of others who proved to be neck-and-neck with President Whitmore in Roland Emmerich’s 1996 absurdly enjoyable catastrophe movie.
The Day After Tomorrow – President Blake (Perry King)/Raymond Becker (Kenneth Welsh)
The Movie: Rolland Emmerich’s The Day After Tomorrow reveals a hypothetical state of affairs through which Earth’s local weather goes into disarray inflicting excessive climate occasions to threaten the existence of all life.
The Crisis: President Blake (Perry King) perishes after he orders the southern states to evacuate to Mexico and tells the northern states that they’re going to have to hunker down and keep heat. His successor, Raymond Becker (Kenneth Welsh) is initially dismissive of the severity of local weather change, however adjustments his tune after most of humanity is worn out. Earlier than that, he is the closest factor to a villain you may see right here.
The Final Line: “Our economic system is each bit as fragile because the atmosphere. Maybe it’s best to preserve that in thoughts earlier than making sensationalist claims.”
Armageddon – The President (Stanley Anderson)
The Movie: Michael Bay’s scientifically inaccurate masterpiece Armageddon reveals a situation through which scientists uncover an asteroid the dimensions of Texas that is on a collision course with Earth, leading to NASA enlisting the providers of a ragtag group of offshore oilmen to drill deep into the rock’s floor to plant nuclear warheads to the cut up it into two smaller items that may hypothetically miss the planet.
The Crisis: Outdoors of a gathering with NASA and different high-ranking authorities officers through which he learns of the severity of the disaster, the President’s (that is the character’s precise title) solely main look entails him giving one of the crucial presidential speeches in cinematic historical past.
The Final Line: “Might all of us, residents the world over, see these occasions by means of. Godspeed, and good luck to you.”
Mars Assaults – James Dale (Jack Nicholson)
The Movie: Most likely not probably the most grounded film on this listing, Mars Assaults is a darkish comedy science fiction movie from Tim Burton through which little inexperienced martians armed with an assortment of devices and a drive to wipe out humanity invade Earth.
The Crisis: United States President James Dale (Jack Nicholson) is introduced in a means that make him look extra like an absurdly critical caricature of a pacesetter than anything. Whereas just about everybody within the authorities seeks to destroy the Martian risk, Dale continues to be tragically optimistic about the potential for a truce earlier than he his killed and his physique is used to carry the Martian flag.
The Final Line: “Why cannot all of us simply get alongside?”
2012 – Thomas Wilson (Danny Glover)/Carl Anheuser (Oliver Platt)
The Movie: The complete “the world goes to finish in 2012” craze led to Rolland Emmerich’s bid-budget 2009 international catastrophe thriller 2012, which introduced a situation through which the world is dropped at its knees after massive earthquakes, tsunamis, and different pure disasters pop up throughout the globe.
The Crisis: The first president, Thomas Wilson (Danny Glover), tries to maintain the nation and world calm as the top instances draw close to, and offers a robust speech as he prepares for the large world ending occasions to take his life. His successor, Carl Anheuser (Oliver Platt) is not so altruistic and solely feels that the rich and elite must be allowed to enter the fleet of Arks that had been constructed to resist the super-storms and earthquakes.
The Final Line: “At the moment, none of us are strangers. At the moment, we’re one household, getting into the darkness collectively.”
Deep Influence – Tom Beck (Morgan Freeman)
The Movie: Launched a couple of months earlier than Armageddon, the opposite 1998 catastrophe movie Deep Influence has a extra miserable tone because the world has given up on the concept of destroying a comet headed in direction of Earth and as an alternative tries to search out methods to outlive its affect.
The Crisis: Though he is fairly secretive at first, President Tom Beck (Morgan Freeman) actively works to discover a resolution to the issue, and when the answer has the potential to be simply as extreme, he imposes martial regulation and divulges a lottery to pick out 800,00zero Individuals to enter a system of underground bunkers.
The Final Line: “However I can promise you this. Life will go on. We’ll prevail.”
Air Drive One – James Marshall (Harrison Ford)
The Movie: Okay, I will be the primary to confess that Air Drive One is not a catastrophe film, however I will be damned if I did not embrace Harrison Ford’s portrayal of United States President James Marshall on this listing. When a bunch of terrorists hijacks Air Drive As soon as, it is as much as the president himself to take again the airplane and save his household and the opposite passengers.
The Crisis: The Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient turns into a one-man military as he takes on the Kazakh terrorists one after the other till he can regain management of the airplane. And when that fails (because of a mole in his personal authorities), Marshall does what any president in that state of affairs would do, he will get revenge.
The Final Line: “Get off my airplane!”
Independence Day – Thomas J. Whitmore (Invoice Pullman)
The Movie: For many who have by no means watched Independence Day (you ought to be ashamed), the 1996 catastrophe blockbuster follows the invasion of Earth by an alien drive hellbent on wiping humanity from the face of the planet. After some spectacular motion sequences and explosive pictures (finally for 1996), a bunch of Individuals led by Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), and United States President Thomas J. Whitmore (Invoice Pullman) lead an assault on the alien mothership.
The Crisis: On the morning of the assault, Whitmore rallies his troops along with his iconic “Independence Day” speech. However as an alternative of going again into the command heart with the remainder of the federal government and army officers, Whitmore fits up and pilots a fighter jet together with 1000’s of different pilots.
The Final Line: “At the moment, we rejoice our Independence Day!”
So, how about it? Do you agree with my listing and rating of catastrophe film presidents? Be sure that the whole the ballot discovered under to let everybody know your favourite. And be certain to examine again for all issues Independence Day right here on CinemaBlend.
