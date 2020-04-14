Independence Day And Other Disaster Movie Presidents, Ranked By How Well They Handled The Crisis

The Crisis: President Blake (Perry King) perishes after he orders the southern states to evacuate to Mexico and tells the northern states that they’re going to have to hunker down and keep heat. His successor, Raymond Becker (Kenneth Welsh) is initially dismissive of the severity of local weather change, however adjustments his tune after most of humanity is worn out. Earlier than that, he is the closest factor to a villain you may see right here.

The Final Line: “Our economic system is each bit as fragile because the atmosphere. Maybe it’s best to preserve that in thoughts earlier than making sensationalist claims.”